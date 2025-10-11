Will MS Dhoni Play IPL 2026? Chennai Super Kings Hints At Future Ahead Of Retention Deadline
CSK shared a cryptic post on X.
The 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction is expected to be held in December, reportedly in the second or third week of the month.
The franchises have been asked to finalise and hand in their lists of retained and released players by Nov. 15, reported The Times Of India.
As the new season approaches, speculation surrounding MS Dhoni’s participation continues to dominate social media. On this note, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is keeping their fans informed about the iconic skipper’s possible participation in the tournament.
The franchise has yet to release any formal statement regarding Dhoni's status, but has subtly advised fans to be cautious about rumours. Since retiring from international cricket, Dhoni has consistently stated his intention to continue playing in the IPL as long as his physical condition permits.
However, he has been coping with a persistent knee injury that has caused him significant discomfort, particularly over the last two seasons.
As soon as the IPL auction and the retention deadline broke on Friday, social media was flooded with speculation about MS Dhoni. In response, Chennai Super Kings on X dropped a witty tweet.
“Don't worry, we've updated the bio,” CSK tweeted.
CSK, in its bio, added, “Nothing's official till you see it here.”
This indirectly ridiculed the reports and rumours related to MS Dhoni’s participation in the IPL. Curiously, the speculation only intensified following the team’s playful tweet about having updated their bio.
A user asked, “Will Thala return for the 2026 IPL season?”
Another said, “Is Thala playing next year ?”
A user urged CSK not to release Dhoni.
“Please don't release Dhoni, as an ardent CSK supporter, that's my only motivation to watch IPL,” the person said.
Please don't release dhoni, as an ardent csk supporter that's my only motivation to watch ipl.— Virat devilliers (@Inswingingmenac) October 10, 2025
Reports suggest that CSK are planning to release five players ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tripathi, Sam Curran, and Devon Conway are believed to be on the list of players to be let go by the franchise.
The team’s auction purse has already received a boost of Rs 9.75 crore following the retirement of Ravichandran Ashwin in August this year. It provides them with more financial flexibility for new signings.