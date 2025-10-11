Business NewsSportsWill MS Dhoni Play IPL 2026? Chennai Super Kings Hints At Future Ahead Of Retention Deadline
ADVERTISEMENT

Will MS Dhoni Play IPL 2026? Chennai Super Kings Hints At Future Ahead Of Retention Deadline

CSK shared a cryptic post on X.

11 Oct 2025, 02:42 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The IPL auction is expected to happen in December.</p></div>
The IPL auction is expected to happen in December.
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction is expected to be held in December, reportedly in the second or third week of the month. 

The franchises have been asked to finalise and hand in their lists of retained and released players by Nov. 15, reported The Times Of India. 

As the new season approaches, speculation surrounding MS Dhoni’s participation continues to dominate social media. On this note, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is keeping their fans informed about the iconic skipper’s possible participation in the tournament.

The franchise has yet to release any formal statement regarding Dhoni's status, but has subtly advised fans to be cautious about rumours. Since retiring from international cricket, Dhoni has consistently stated his intention to continue playing in the IPL as long as his physical condition permits. 

However, he has been coping with a persistent knee injury that has caused him significant discomfort, particularly over the last two seasons.

As soon as  the IPL auction and the retention deadline broke on Friday, social media was flooded with speculation about MS Dhoni. In response, Chennai Super Kings on X dropped a witty tweet.

“Don't worry, we've updated the bio,” CSK tweeted.

ALSO READ

This Company Is The 'Best Proxy To Invest In IPL' — Check Target Price
Opinion
This Company Is The 'Best Proxy To Invest In IPL' — Check Target Price
Read More

CSK, in its bio, added, “Nothing's official till you see it here.”

This indirectly ridiculed the reports and rumours related to MS Dhoni’s participation in the IPL. Curiously, the speculation only intensified following the team’s playful tweet about having updated their bio.

A user asked, “Will Thala return for the 2026 IPL season?”

Another said, “Is Thala playing next year ?”

A user urged CSK not to release Dhoni. 

“Please don't release Dhoni, as an ardent CSK supporter, that's my only motivation to watch IPL,” the person said.

Reports suggest that CSK are planning to release five players ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tripathi, Sam Curran, and Devon Conway are believed to be on the list of players to be let go by the franchise. 

The team’s auction purse has already received a boost of Rs 9.75 crore following the retirement of Ravichandran Ashwin in August this year. It provides them with more financial flexibility for new signings.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT