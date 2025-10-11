Will MS Dhoni Play IPL 2026? Chennai Super Kings Hints At Future Ahead Of Retention Deadline

The 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction is expected to be held in December, reportedly in the second or third week of the month.

The franchises have been asked to finalise and hand in their lists of retained and released players by Nov. 15, reported The Times Of India.

As the new season approaches, speculation surrounding MS Dhoni’s participation continues to dominate social media. On this note, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is keeping their fans informed about the iconic skipper’s possible participation in the tournament.

The franchise has yet to release any formal statement regarding Dhoni's status, but has subtly advised fans to be cautious about rumours. Since retiring from international cricket, Dhoni has consistently stated his intention to continue playing in the IPL as long as his physical condition permits.

However, he has been coping with a persistent knee injury that has caused him significant discomfort, particularly over the last two seasons.

As soon as the IPL auction and the retention deadline broke on Friday, social media was flooded with speculation about MS Dhoni. In response, Chennai Super Kings on X dropped a witty tweet.

“Don't worry, we've updated the bio,” CSK tweeted.