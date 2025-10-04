Why Rohit Sharma Was Removed As ODI Captain? Ajit Agarkar Explains
In a significant transition move, the Indian selectors on Saturday removed Rohit Sharma from ODI captaincy and handed over the reins to young Shubman Gill, keeping the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup in mind.
After veteran batter Rohit was replaced as India’s ODI skipper despite leading the team to victory in his last assignment at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, selection committee chief Ajit Agarkar admitted it was still a tough call to make.
Ajit Agarkar On Why Rohit Sharma Was Dropped As Captain
Chairman of selectors Agarkar confirmed that Rohit has indeed been communicated about the change in captaincy but kept it open-ended when asked if both him and Virat Kohli will play the 2027 ODI World Cup.
"Rohit Sharma has been communicated about change of captaincy. We don't play too many ODIs and we needed to give the next guy enough time. How Rohit has taken the decision to change captain is between him and selection committee," Agarkar said during a press conference on Saturday.
Rohit, though features in the 15-member squad for the upcoming Australia tour along with other stalwart Kohli as the selection panel chose not to fully sacrifice the experience.
"Yes. I mean that is the format they are playing at the moment and we (have) picked them. As far as the 2027 (ODI) World Cup is concerned, I don't think we need to talk about it today, obviously with the captaincy change that's generally the thought," said Agarkar.
Agarkar also made it clear that with very few ODIs being played now a days, it is impossible to look at three different captains as it hampers the general planning of the squad. "Firstly, it's practically impossible to have three different captains for three formats, just in terms of planning," Agarkar said.
Planning For 2027 World Cup
Dropping Rohit as a captain underlines Gill's transition as an all-format leader. The 2027 ODI World Cup is a huge part of this committee's plan and Gill needs to be given time to settle down into the role.
"Obviously, at some stage, you have got to start looking at where the next World Cup is, it's also a format which is played the least now, so you don't get that many games to actually give the next guy or if there is going to be another guy that much time to prepare himself or plan," said Agarkar.
Rohit has been one of India's finest captains in the white-ball formats, guiding the team to two ICC titles and a runner-up finish at home in the 2023 ODI World Cup at home while cementing his place as all-time great.
Rohit has won 42 out of the 56 ODI matches that he captained with a winning percentage of 76%.
