Why Rohit Sharma Was Removed As ODI Captain? Ajit Agarkar Explains

Chairman of selectors Agarkar confirmed that Rohit has indeed been communicated about the change in captaincy but kept it open-ended when asked if both him and Virat Kohli will play the 2027 ODI World Cup.

"Rohit Sharma has been communicated about change of captaincy. We don't play too many ODIs and we needed to give the next guy enough time. How Rohit has taken the decision to change captain is between him and selection committee," Agarkar said during a press conference on Saturday.

Rohit, though features in the 15-member squad for the upcoming Australia tour along with other stalwart Kohli as the selection panel chose not to fully sacrifice the experience.

"Yes. I mean that is the format they are playing at the moment and we (have) picked them. As far as the 2027 (ODI) World Cup is concerned, I don't think we need to talk about it today, obviously with the captaincy change that's generally the thought," said Agarkar.

Agarkar also made it clear that with very few ODIs being played now a days, it is impossible to look at three different captains as it hampers the general planning of the squad. "Firstly, it's practically impossible to have three different captains for three formats, just in terms of planning," Agarkar said.