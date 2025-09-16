Who Is Vaishali Rameshbabu, Indian Grandmaster Who Won Second Consecutive FIDE Women’s Grand Swiss Title?

Grandmaster Vaishali has etched her name in chess history by clinching the FIDE Women’s Grand Swiss 2025 title, becoming the first player in the event’s history to win it twice. The 24-year-old secured the title for a second time in a row on Sept. 15, after drawing her final game against former women’s world champion Tan Zhongyi.

This triumph has also earned her a place in the 2026 Women’s Candidates Tournament, a step toward competing for the World Championship. It makes Vaishali one of three Indian players, alongside Divya Deshmukh and Koneru Humpy, to qualify for the Candidates.