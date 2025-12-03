Who Is Arvid Lindblad? British Teen With Indian Roots To Make His F1 Debut In 2026

According to ESPN, Arvid Gustav Lindblad was born on Aug. 8, 2007, in Virginia Water, Surrey, and was competitively racing karts at Daytona Sandown Park in Esher by age five. His rise through the British karting ranks was meteoric. By 2019, he had already secured the British Cadet Championship.

His performances caught the attention of Formula E racer and 2025 champion Oliver Rowland, under whose tutelage he won the WSK Super Master Series in 2020 and the WSK Euro Series in 2021. By 13, he had been recruited into Red Bull's celebrated junior programme in 2021, as reported by ESPN.

Graduating into single-seater racing the following year, Lindblad collected significant honours early. He won the Macau Formula 4 race in 2023, and then the Formula Regional Oceania Championship at the start of this year.

One season of Formula 3 was enough to promote him to Formula 2 in 2025. There, he became the youngest F2 race winner, aged 17, after winning in the Sprint race in Saudi Arabia in April. His momentum continued with a Feature race victory in Spain in June, placing him sixth in the championship ahead of the Abu Dhabi finale.

Lindblad, who currently sits sixth in the F2 standings for Campos Racing, will partner Liam Lawson at the Racing Bulls squad for 2026 F1 season.