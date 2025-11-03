Business NewsSportsWhen Is India Women's Cricket Team's Next Match? Check Series Date, Schedule And More
When Is India Women's Cricket Team's Next Match? Check Series Date, Schedule And More

After scripting history with their maiden ICC Women’s World Cup triumph, Team India will take a few months’ break before returning to action.

03 Nov 2025, 03:46 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
India Women Cricket Team Next Match
India will play their next international series when they tour Australia. (Photo source: X/@BCCIWomen)
Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian team created history by clinching their first-ever ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup title. They defeated South Africa Women by 52 runs in a thrilling final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Nov. 2.

This victory was the culmination of months of effort, teamwork and belief. With the World Cup now in their hands, the Indian women’s team will enjoy a well-deserved break before returning to international action in the months ahead.

When Is India Women Cricket Team Next Match?

The team will play their next match in 2026 when they tour Australia. They will begin their tour of Australia with a T20I on Feb. 15, 2026, in Sydney. The series opener will be a day-night clash starting at 1:30 p.m. IST.

India Women vs Australia Women Series 2026 Schedule

India's tour of Australia includes three T20Is, three ODIs and one Test match. The multi-format series will take place across major Australian cities like Sydney, Canberra, Adelaide, Brisbane, Hobart and Perth.

IND W vs AUS W T20I Series 2026 

  • 1st T20I: February 15, 2026 (Sydney)

  • 2nd T20I: February 19, 2026 (Canberra)

  • 3rd T20I: February 21, 2026 (Adelaide)

India vs Australia Women ODI 2026

  • 1st ODI: February 24, 2026 (Brisbane)

  • 2nd ODI: February 27, 2026 (Hobart)

  • 3rd ODI: March 1, 2026 (Hobart)

India vs Australia Women's Test Match 2026

Only Test: March 6 to 9, 2026 (Perth)

IND-W vs AUS-W 2026 Match Timings In IST

All matches in the series will be played at convenient hours for Indian viewers, with T20Is in the afternoon, ODIs in the morning and the Test beginning late morning. Here are the match timings in IST:

  • 1st T20I: February 15, 2026, 1:30 p.m. IST

  • 2nd T20I: February 19, 2026, 1:30 p.m. IST

  • 3rd T20I: February 21, 2026, 2 p.m. IST

  • 1st ODI: February 24, 2026, 9 a.m. IST

  • 2nd ODI: February 27, 2026, 9 a.m. IST

  • 3rd ODI: March 1, 2026, 9 a.m. IST

  • Only Test: March 6 to 9, 2026, 11 a.m. IST

Post that the Indian team will tour England in May and then participate in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 in the United Kingdom.

India's First Women's World Cup Title: A Night Of Pure Emotion

A sea of nearly 40,000 fans roared from the stands at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, while millions more watched from their homes as India lifted the Women's ODI World Cup trophy for the very first time. The night was nothing short of electric, filled with tears, cheers and unfiltered joy that lit up television screens across the world.

The Indian dugout burst into unrestrained celebration after the fall of the final South African wicket. Head coach Amol Muzumdar was moved to tears, while injured batter Pratika Rawal was wheeled onto the field to join her teammates, smiling through the pain.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, overcome with emotion, looked as if she was struggling to absorb the magnitude of the victory. It was like watching a sports film come alive, only this time, there were no tears of what-ifs, but of dreams finally realised.

