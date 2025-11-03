When Is India Women's Cricket Team's Next Match? Check Series Date, Schedule And More

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian team created history by clinching their first-ever ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup title. They defeated South Africa Women by 52 runs in a thrilling final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Nov. 2.

This victory was the culmination of months of effort, teamwork and belief. With the World Cup now in their hands, the Indian women’s team will enjoy a well-deserved break before returning to international action in the months ahead.