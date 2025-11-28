Business NewsSportsWhen And How To Watch 2025 Qatar GP: Check Sprint Qualifying, Race Date And IST Timings
When And How To Watch 2025 Qatar GP: Check Sprint Qualifying, Race Date And IST Timings

Here's all you need to know about the Qatar F1 Grand Prix as the action moves to the Lusail International Circuit, located on the outskirts of the capital city of Doha.

28 Nov 2025, 12:20 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
2025 Qatar GP
image: X/ThisIsFormu1a1
Qatar’s Lusail International Circuit is set to host the penultimate race of the 2025 season, presenting the earliest chance to name the Drivers’ World Champion. Following an eventful Las Vegas race, the title fight has intensified significantly, while various other narratives unfold as the championship arrives in Qatar.

Norris could wrap up the world championship at the Qatar Grand Prix if he outscores his rivals by two points over the course of the weekend. To claim the world championship, Norris must conclude the weekend with a gap of no less than 26 points across the sprint and grand prix over both Piastri and Verstappen.

Verstappen’s Las Vegas victory ensured the title race remained a three-way duel into Qatar, but it took a twist when both McLarens were disqualified due to a technical violation.

The Las Vegas episode has dramatically changed the championship race. With McLaren offering little more than a brief statement after the race, expect the disqualifications to dominate discussions in run-up to the Qatar Grand Prix.

Qatar Grand Prix 2025: Schedule And Timings

All the timings provided below are in Indian Standard Time (IST).

Friday, November 28: Practice 1 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Sprint Qualifying from 11 p.m. to 11:44 p.m.

Saturday, November 29: Sprint from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Qualifying from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. (Nov. 30).

Sunday, November 30: The Qatar Grand Prix 2025 starts at 9:30 p.m.

Qatar Grand Prix 2025: Live Streaming In India

Fans in India can watch the Qatar Grand Prix on the Fancode app and website. Live action will also be available via the TATA Play Fan Code sports channel on TV.

Qatar GP Pole-Sitters

  • 2024 – George Russell (Mercedes)

  • 2023 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

  • 2021 – Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

Qatar GP Winners

  • 2024 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

  • 2023 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

  • 2021 – Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

Qatar Grand Prix: Statistics

Here are important statistics for the Qatar Grand Prix:

  • Lap distance: 5.419 km

  • Total distance: 308.611 km (57 laps)

  • 2024 sprint winner: Oscar Piastri (Australia) McLaren

  • 2024 pole position: 1:20:575, George Russell (Britain) Mercedes

  • 2024 winner: Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull

  • Race fastest lap: 1:22.384, Lando Norris (Britain) McLaren, 2024

