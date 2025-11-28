When And How To Watch 2025 Qatar GP: Check Sprint Qualifying, Race Date And IST Timings

Qatar’s Lusail International Circuit is set to host the penultimate race of the 2025 season, presenting the earliest chance to name the Drivers’ World Champion. Following an eventful Las Vegas race, the title fight has intensified significantly, while various other narratives unfold as the championship arrives in Qatar.

Norris could wrap up the world championship at the Qatar Grand Prix if he outscores his rivals by two points over the course of the weekend. To claim the world championship, Norris must conclude the weekend with a gap of no less than 26 points across the sprint and grand prix over both Piastri and Verstappen.

Verstappen’s Las Vegas victory ensured the title race remained a three-way duel into Qatar, but it took a twist when both McLarens were disqualified due to a technical violation.

The Las Vegas episode has dramatically changed the championship race. With McLaren offering little more than a brief statement after the race, expect the disqualifications to dominate discussions in run-up to the Qatar Grand Prix.