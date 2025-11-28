When And How To Watch 2025 Qatar GP: Check Sprint Qualifying, Race Date And IST Timings
Here's all you need to know about the Qatar F1 Grand Prix as the action moves to the Lusail International Circuit, located on the outskirts of the capital city of Doha.
Qatar’s Lusail International Circuit is set to host the penultimate race of the 2025 season, presenting the earliest chance to name the Drivers’ World Champion. Following an eventful Las Vegas race, the title fight has intensified significantly, while various other narratives unfold as the championship arrives in Qatar.
Norris could wrap up the world championship at the Qatar Grand Prix if he outscores his rivals by two points over the course of the weekend. To claim the world championship, Norris must conclude the weekend with a gap of no less than 26 points across the sprint and grand prix over both Piastri and Verstappen.
Verstappen’s Las Vegas victory ensured the title race remained a three-way duel into Qatar, but it took a twist when both McLarens were disqualified due to a technical violation.
The Las Vegas episode has dramatically changed the championship race. With McLaren offering little more than a brief statement after the race, expect the disqualifications to dominate discussions in run-up to the Qatar Grand Prix.
Qatar Grand Prix 2025: Schedule And Timings
All the timings provided below are in Indian Standard Time (IST).
Friday, November 28: Practice 1 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Sprint Qualifying from 11 p.m. to 11:44 p.m.
Saturday, November 29: Sprint from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Qualifying from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. (Nov. 30).
Sunday, November 30: The Qatar Grand Prix 2025 starts at 9:30 p.m.
Qatar Grand Prix 2025: Live Streaming In India
Fans in India can watch the Qatar Grand Prix on the Fancode app and website. Live action will also be available via the TATA Play Fan Code sports channel on TV.
Qatar GP Pole-Sitters
2024 – George Russell (Mercedes)
2023 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2021 – Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
Qatar GP Winners
2024 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2023 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2021 – Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
Qatar Grand Prix: Statistics
Here are important statistics for the Qatar Grand Prix:
Lap distance: 5.419 km
Total distance: 308.611 km (57 laps)
2024 sprint winner: Oscar Piastri (Australia) McLaren
2024 pole position: 1:20:575, George Russell (Britain) Mercedes
2024 winner: Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull
Race fastest lap: 1:22.384, Lando Norris (Britain) McLaren, 2024