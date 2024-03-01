What Time Is The F1 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix Qualifying And Where To Watch It?
Max Verstappen will look to defend his world championship title whereas Lewis Hamilton will begin his final season with Mercedes before switching to Scuderia Ferrari in 2025.
The 2024 Formula 1 Season is about to begin with the Bahrain Grand Prix, which will see all 20 F1 cars race it out once again for the F1 glory. The inaugural race will take place at the 5.412 km Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir on March 2.
For the opening two races of the season in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, the Grand Prix will take place on a Saturday instead of Sunday. This decision to move the Bahrain Grand Prix to a Saturday was made to ensure that the race did not clash with the beginning of Ramadan (the holy month of fasting).
Lewis Hamilton was the surprise pacesetter after the first two practice sessions of the Bahrain Grand Prix which concluded on Thursday. Hamilton along with his teammate George Russell led a a one-two for Toto Wolff's Mercedes team whereas 2023 F1 Champion Max Verstappen finished 6th with a lap time of 1:30.851. The top six were covered in less than half of a second gap with Hamilton recording the best time of 1:30.374.
The final practice session for the Bahrain Grand Prix will take place on March 1 just before the qualifying on the same day.
Bahrain Grand Prix Qualifying date and time
The all-important qualifying session for the Bahrain Grand Prix will take place on Friday, March 1 and will begin at 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).
How to watch Bahrain Grand Prix Qualifying in India?
F1 fans in India can catch the live streaming of the Bahrain Grand Prix Qualifying on the FanCode app and website from 9:30 PM onwards.
The announcement of a new two-year agreement with FanCode was made on Thursday, February 29 which will see FanCode become the exclusive broadcast partner to Formula 1 in India until the end of the 2025 season.
The agreement grants FanCode exclusive rights to broadcast all F1 race weekends, including all practice and qualifying sessions, F1 Sprint events and Grand Prix.
2023 Bahrain Grand Prix Qualifying results
In the inaugural race of the 2023 season, it was Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez who locked the first row of the qualifying grid. The Red Bull pair were followed by Ferrari drivers - Charles LeClerc and Carlos Sainz, with Fernando Alonso making up the top 5 grid places. Mercedes drivers George Russell and Lewis Hamilton had lined up sixth and seventh on the qualifying grid for the 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix.