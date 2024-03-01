What Time Is The F1 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix Qualifying And Where To Watch It?

The 2024 Formula 1 Season is about to begin with the Bahrain Grand Prix, which will see all 20 F1 cars race it out once again for the F1 glory. The inaugural race will take place at the 5.412 km Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir on March 2.

For the opening two races of the season in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, the Grand Prix will take place on a Saturday instead of Sunday. This decision to move the Bahrain Grand Prix to a Saturday was made to ensure that the race did not clash with the beginning of Ramadan (the holy month of fasting).

Lewis Hamilton was the surprise pacesetter after the first two practice sessions of the Bahrain Grand Prix which concluded on Thursday. Hamilton along with his teammate George Russell led a a one-two for Toto Wolff's Mercedes team whereas 2023 F1 Champion Max Verstappen finished 6th with a lap time of 1:30.851. The top six were covered in less than half of a second gap with Hamilton recording the best time of 1:30.374.

The final practice session for the Bahrain Grand Prix will take place on March 1 just before the qualifying on the same day.