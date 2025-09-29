'We Played With Dignity': Suryakumar Yadav On Handling Pakistan's Provocations In Asia Cup Final
India clinched the Asia Cup 2025 title by defeating Pakistan — their third win over the arch-rivals in a span of two weeks.
India men's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav on Monday said, "There has to be a difference," when asked how he handled the provocations by the Pakistan team in the politically charged Asia Cup 2025 final.
In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Yadav noted, "I think there has to be a difference between the two sides. We never made any gesture, no hand movements. We wanted to play the game with dignity."
India clinched the Asia Cup 2025 title by defeating Pakistan — their third win over the arch-rivals in a span of two weeks. However, the post-match ceremony took a controversial turn when Yadav and the team refused to accept the trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief and, the country's 'Interior Minister', known for his vocal anti-India stand.
Since the Indian team declined to take the trophy from Naqvi, the presentation ceremony was concluded with Naqvi leaving the dais and taking the trophy with him on Sunday night.
ALSO READ
India Vs Pakistan: Surya Kumar Yadav To Donate Match Fees To Armed Forces, Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims
"They wanted to make a statement outside. The result can go in any team's favour. But when you come back, you should be happy with the effort you gave, the game you played. From outside, people think a lot happens, but I told the players, 'Let's keep the emotions aside and play a good game. Whatever comes at the end, we'll take it'," he said on Pakistan team's provocation.
The Indian skipper also lauded the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for standing in front of the team during the course of the Asia Cup as a shield. Yadav also said that it is the right time for the Indian team to take the next leap of growth.
Separately, Yadav announced that he would donate his Asia Cup 2025 match fees to the armed forces and the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.
"I have decided to donate my match fees from this tournament to support our Armed Forces and the families of the victims who suffered from the Pahalgam terror attack. You always remain in my thoughts. Jai Hind," Yadav said in a post on X.