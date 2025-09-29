'We Played With Dignity': Suryakumar Yadav On Handling Pakistan's Provocations In Asia Cup Final

India men's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav on Monday said, "There has to be a difference," when asked how he handled the provocations by the Pakistan team in the politically charged Asia Cup 2025 final.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Yadav noted, "I think there has to be a difference between the two sides. We never made any gesture, no hand movements. We wanted to play the game with dignity."

India clinched the Asia Cup 2025 title by defeating Pakistan — their third win over the arch-rivals in a span of two weeks. However, the post-match ceremony took a controversial turn when Yadav and the team refused to accept the trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief and, the country's 'Interior Minister', known for his vocal anti-India stand.

Since the Indian team declined to take the trophy from Naqvi, the presentation ceremony was concluded with Naqvi leaving the dais and taking the trophy with him on Sunday night.