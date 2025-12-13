WBBL 2025 Final Live Streaming: How To Watch Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers Live On TV And Online?

The final of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) is set to be played on Dec. 13 from 1:45 p.m. IST, with the Hobart Hurricanes taking on the Perth Scorchers. The match will be played at the Ninja Stadium, Hobart.

In a thrilling Challenger showdown in the Australian professional Women's Twenty20 Cricket league on Thursday, Perth Scorchers clinched an 11-run victory over Sydney Sixers and now head to Hobart for the WBBL decider with the Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes stand on the brink of a historic first title, while the Scorchers are aiming to take the trophy home for a second time.

In their last encounter on Nov. 29 at Ninja Stadium, the Hurricanes scripted WBBL's greatest run chase ever, sealing a seven-wicket thriller. Nat Sciver-Brunt's blistering 81 off 48 balls and Danni Wyatt-Hodge's 55 from 38 powered them past 186 with five balls left.

Table-topping Hurricanes earned a direct shot at the Hobart final but haven't bowled a ball since the Dec. 5 no-result with Adelaide Strikers. In contrast, Perth Scorchers have battled through three fixtures in two states within seven days.

Hobart Hurricanes have claimed victory in their past three clashes with Perth Scorchers after managing just two successes in the 13 meetings before that. This sequence marks the first instance of the Hurricanes stringing together back-to-back triumphs over the Scorchers in the tournament's history.

On the other hand, Perth Scorchers boast a four-match winning streak. It is their joint-best winning streak since nine consecutive wins between November 2021 and October 2022.