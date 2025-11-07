WBBL 2025: Dates, Schedule, Timings, Full Squads, List Of Overseas Players, Live Streaming And More
Women's Big Bash League 2025: As the 11th edition of the WBBL approaches, here’s everything you need to know, from broadcast details and match schedules to standout players to watch.
WBBL 2025: The 11th edition of the Women's Big Bash League is set to kick off this Sunday with an exciting triple-header. This year's tournament starts later than usual due to the just-concluded Women’s ODI World Cup.
WBBL 11 features a 43-game season spread over 35 days, with each team hosting a home match during the first 10 days. The team that tops the table at the end of the regular season will host the final on Dec. 13. The third and fourth-placed sides will clash in The Knockout on Dec. 9, at the home ground of the third-ranked team. The winner will then face the second-placed side in The Challenger on Dec. 11, with the winner earning a spot in the final.
Melbourne Renegades claimed their maiden WBBL title last season, defeating Brisbane Heat in the final. Ahead of the 11th edition of the WBBL, here’s a rundown of everything you need to keep an eye on this season.
WBBL 2025: Dates
The 11th edition of the WBBL gets off to a thrilling start on Nov. 9, with a triple-header that features a rematch of last season’s final.
The action kicks off at 1.40 p.m. AEDT (8:10 a.m. IST) as Brisbane Heat take on the Melbourne Renegades, the team that denied them the WBBL 10 title.
Later, Sydney Thunder face Hobart Hurricanes in their season opener, while Perth Scorchers host Sydney Sixers to complete a spectacular opening day of WBBL 11.
The regular season wraps up on Dec. 7, followed by three playoff matches, leading up to the WBBL 11 Final on Dec. 13.
WBBL 2025: Live Telecast In India
All WBBL 2025 matches will be shown live on the Star Sports Network.
WBBL 2025: Live Streaming In India
Fans can stream the action live on JioHotstar, accessible on smartphones, tablets, laptops and smart TVs.
WBBL 2025: Schedule And Timings In IST
WBBL 2025: Full Squads
For WBBL 11, here’s the current public roster for each team.
Adelaide Strikers WBBL 2025 Squad: Jemma Barsby, Tammy Beaumont, Darcie Brown, Sophie Ecclestone, Ellie Johnston, Eleanor Larosa, Anesu Mushangwe, Tahlia McGrath (C), Bridget Patterson, Maddie Penna, Megan Schutt, Tabatha Saville, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Ella Wilson, Laura Wolvaardt
Brisbane Heat WBBL 2025 Squad: Lily Bassingthwaighte, Bonnie Berry, Lucy Bourke, Nadine de Klerk, Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Chinelle Henry, Jess Jonassen, Charli Knott, Grace Parsons, Georgia Redmayne, Jemimah Rodrigues, Mikayla Wrigley
Hobart Hurricanes WBBL 2025 Squad: Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Isabella Malgioglio, Ruth Johnston, Lizelle Lee, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Lauren Smith, Linsey Smith, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, Elyse Villani, Callie Wilson, Danni Wyatt-Hodge
Melbourne Renegades WBBL 2025 Squad: Charis Bekker, Alice Capsey, Sarah Coyte, Emma de Broughe, Deandra Dottin, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Milly Illingworth, Sara Kennedy, Sophie Molineux (C), Davina Perrin, Naomi Stalenberg, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb, Issy Wong
Melbourne Stars WBBL 2025 Squad: Sophie Day, Kim Garth, Dani Gibson, Maisy Gibson, Ella Hayward, Amy Jones, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Ines McKeon, Sasha Moloney, Georgia Prestwidge, Sophie Reid, Annabel Sutherland (C)
Perth Scorchers WBBL 2025 Squad: Chloe Ainsworth, Maddy Darke, Sophie Devine, Amy Edgar, Mikayla Hinkley, Ebony Hoskin, Freya Kemp, Alana King, Katie Mack, Shay Manolini, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Chloe Piparo, Paige Scholfield, Ruby Strange
Sydney Sixers WBBL 2025 Squad: Caoimhe Bray, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Mathilda Carmichael, Lauren Cheatle, Sophia Dunkley, Ashleigh Gardner (C), Alyssa Healy, Elsa Hunter, Amelia Kerr, Lauren Kua, Emma Manix-Geeves, Ellyse Perry, Courtney Sippel, Mady Villiers
Sydney Thunder WBBL 2025 Squad: Chamari Athapaththu, Sam Bates, Ella Briscoe, Hannah Darlington, Sienna Eve, Lucy Finn, Hasrat Gill, Laura Harris, Shabnim Ismail, Heather Knight, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Taneale Peschel, Georgia Voll, Tahlia Wilson
WBBL 2025: Overseas Players
Adelaide Strikers: Sophie Ecclestone (England), Tammy Beaumont (England), Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa, pre-signing)
Brisbane Heat: Jemimah Rodrigues (India), Chinelle Henry (West Indies), Nadine de Klerk (South Africa, pre-signing)
Hobart Hurricanes: Natalie Sciver-Brunt (England, pre-signing), Danni Wyatt-Hodge (England), Linsey Smith (England)
Melbourne Renegades: Deandra Dottin (West Indies), Alice Capsey (England)
Melbourne Stars: Amy Jones (England), Dani Gibson (England), Marizanne Kapp (South Africa, pre-signing)
Perth Scorchers: Sophie Devine (New Zealand, pre-signing), Paige Scholfield (England), Chloe Tryon (South Africa)
Sydney Sixers: Amelia Kerr (New Zealand, pre-signing), Sophia Dunkley (England), Mady Villiers (England)
Sydney Thunder: Shabnim Ismail (South Africa), Heather Knight (England) Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka, pre-signing)