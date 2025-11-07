⁠WBBL 2025: Dates, Schedule, Timings, Full Squads, List Of Overseas Players, Live Streaming And More

⁠WBBL 2025: The 11th edition of the Women's Big Bash League is set to kick off this Sunday with an exciting triple-header. This year's tournament starts later than usual due to the just-concluded Women’s ODI World Cup.

WBBL 11 features a 43-game season spread over 35 days, with each team hosting a home match during the first 10 days. The team that tops the table at the end of the regular season will host the final on Dec. 13. The third and fourth-placed sides will clash in The Knockout on Dec. 9, at the home ground of the third-ranked team. The winner will then face the second-placed side in The Challenger on Dec. 11, with the winner earning a spot in the final.

Melbourne Renegades claimed their maiden WBBL title last season, defeating Brisbane Heat in the final. Ahead of the 11th edition of the WBBL, here’s a rundown of everything you need to keep an eye on this season.