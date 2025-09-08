Watch: Trump Gets Boos And Few Cheers At US Open Final

United States President Donald Trump received a mixed reaction of boos and cheers from the crowd during the national anthem at the US Open men's singles final on Sunday.As stadium screens displayed him saluting while a West Point cadet performed The Star-Spangled Banner, initial cheers quickly gave way to boos, prompting a brief smirk from the president.

When he reappeared on the big screen following the first changeover during the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, the boos continued for an extended period until the broadcast shifted away from him.