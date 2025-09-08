Watch: Trump Gets Boos And Few Cheers At US Open Final
United States President Donald Trump received a mixed reaction of boos and cheers from the crowd during the national anthem at the US Open men's singles final on Sunday.As stadium screens displayed him saluting while a West Point cadet performed The Star-Spangled Banner, initial cheers quickly gave way to boos, prompting a brief smirk from the president.
When he reappeared on the big screen following the first changeover during the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, the boos continued for an extended period until the broadcast shifted away from him.
LOUD BOOS AS TRUMP IS SHOWN ON BIG SCREEN AT U.S. OPENpic.twitter.com/gGXE62C9Vj— NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) September 7, 2025
Throughout the match, he remained notably reserved. The US President withheld applause even when the crowd erupted over thrilling points, as Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz battled past Italy’s Jannik Sinner.
His reaction to Alcaraz’s victory also went viral:
Trumpâs reaction to Alcaraz is hilarious#USOpen pic.twitter.com/y2VPYpfDmH— ajmail (@youvegotajmail) September 7, 2025
Trump’s appearance at this year’s US Open was his first visit to the event since 2015, when he faced boos after departing a match between Serena and Venus Williams. This year, he was invited by Rolex.
He watched the tournament from a private suite and sat next to the winner’s trophy. Trump was accompanied by his family members. He arrived over an hour before the match began and raised a victorious fist towards the cameras.
BREAKING: Trump just got mercilessly booed at the U.S. Open. The Administration was threatening broadcasters not to show reactions to Trump because of this. They are scared. The American people are fed up.— Trump Lie Tracker (Commentary) (@MAGALieTracker) September 7, 2025
pic.twitter.com/SMIXCoHRNL
Hereâs Donald Trump arriving at the U.S. OPEN in NEW YORK CITY.— Lucas Sanders ðð³ï¸ððªððºð§ (@LucasSa56947288) September 7, 2025
Is he getting boo?
pic.twitter.com/abugYt1Dtk
BREAKING: Donald Trump just got mercilessly booed at the U.S. Open. No wonder his administration tried to ban networks from sharing this. pic.twitter.com/QJTfvYGJFK— Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) September 7, 2025
According to a Guardian report, the US Tennis Association, responsible for organising the US Open, emailed broadcasters asking them to avoid showing reactions to Trump. Nonetheless, his appearance during the national anthem was briefly broadcast on ESPN in the United States.
The reaction from the crowd towards Trump on Sunday stood in sharp contrast to the warm welcome given to other notable guests at the match. During the second set’s changeover, the camera focused on Bruce Springsteen, who has often been critical of Trump, prompting the crowd to erupt in rapturous applause.
The Secret Service said ensuring Trump’s security involved extensive measures, which slowed down entry for those attending.
After returning to the White House earlier this year, Trump has appeared at a number of prominent sporting events, from the Super Bowl in New Orleans to the Daytona 500 and even UFC fights in Miami and Newark. He also attended the FIFA Club World Cup final in New Jersey in July.