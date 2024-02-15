IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma's Reaction After Sarfaraz Khan's Run Out On Debut Goes Viral; WATCH
Sarfaraz Khan scored 62 runs in 66 deliveries on his Test debut before getting run-out. His knock included nine fours and a six.
Debutant batter Sarfaraz Khan hit a blistering fifty on Day 1 of the third Test against England on Thursday. He looked on course to get his first Test hundred but was run out on 62 after Ravindra Jadeja sent him back after initially calling for a single. Jadeja was batting on 99 at this time.
Skipper Rohit Sharma's reaction on the run-out has gone viral on social media. In the video, Sharma can be seen throwing his cap in frustration. Rohit also gave a standing ovation to Sarfaraz Khan when the debutant reached his fifty.
Rohit sharma was not happy with Jadeja.... #INDvsENGTest #INDvENG #SarfarazKhan pic.twitter.com/LDWKoRUA1Z— mr_faisu_07 (@mrfaisu721847) February 15, 2024
Fans praised Sarfaraz Khan for scoring a half-century on debut. Take a look:
ð¥ºð Rohit's reaction says it all.— The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) February 15, 2024
ð Well played, Sarfaraz Khan.
ð· Pics belong to the respective owners â¢ #SarfarazKhan #INDvENG #INDvsENG #TeamIndia #BharatArmy #COTIð®ð³ pic.twitter.com/rRv3YcC5AF
Very impressive debut by Sarfaraz. Looked at home as he took one step up in his career.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 15, 2024
What a statement from Sarfaraz on his debut. 50 at more than a 100 s/r, amazing attacking innings. Way to go boyyy— arfan (@Im__Arfan) February 15, 2024
50*(48) in his debut innings for Sarfaraz.— Sparsh Telang (@_cricketsparsh) February 15, 2024
Spotless knock so far, displaying no signs of any nerves. He actually has looked like a batter who averages 70 in FC cricket.
A few deliveries later, Jadeja took a single and brought up his 4th Test century. At the end of play on Day 1, India scored 326 runs for the loss of five wickets in 86 overs.
India won the toss and elected to bat against England in Rajkot. The series is locked at 1-1.
Along with Sarfaraz, India handed debut to young wicketkeeper batter Dhruv Jurel, who has replaced KS Bharat in the playing eleven. England have brought back pacer Mark Wood in place of young spinner Shoaib Bashir.
(With PTI inputs)