IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma's Reaction After Sarfaraz Khan's Run Out On Debut Goes Viral; WATCH

Debutant batter Sarfaraz Khan hit a blistering fifty on Day 1 of the third Test against England on Thursday. He looked on course to get his first Test hundred but was run out on 62 after Ravindra Jadeja sent him back after initially calling for a single. Jadeja was batting on 99 at this time.

Skipper Rohit Sharma's reaction on the run-out has gone viral on social media. In the video, Sharma can be seen throwing his cap in frustration. Rohit also gave a standing ovation to Sarfaraz Khan when the debutant reached his fifty.