WATCH: Ravi Shastri Describes India's Batting Collapse vs South Africa In A Way Only He Can
India collapsed to 153 all out in their first innings in the final session after skittling out South Africa for 55.
South Africa ended Day 1 of the second and final Test in Cape Town on 62 runs for the loss of three wickets in their second innings to trail India by 36 runs. Aiden Markram and David Bedingham are at the crease on 36 and 7 respectively.
Virat Kohli top-scored with 46 while captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill made 39 and 36 respectively. India faced just 34.5 overs. They had resumed the post-tea session at 111 for 4.
India lost their last six wickets in 11 balls for no run. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri was in the commentary box during India's collapse and his remarks describing the batting disaster is going viral on social media.
"153 for 4 and 153 all out. If someone went around the corner for a dump and has come back, India have been bowled out for 153," Shastri said.
Mohammed Siraj might have bowled the spell of his life during the second Test on Wednesday but South Africa’s batting coach Ashwell Prince said that he has never seen a quicker day one strip at the Newlands Stadium with such “inconsistent bounce”.
“Siraj bowled one of the spells of his life,” Prince said, praising the Indian fast bowler for his 6 for 15.
“If you combine that with two good bowlers with the new ball in their hands in favourable conditions, that is what you get,” the former South Africa skipper said after the close of play on Day 1.
However, he didn’t mince words while criticising the track.
“Having played a lot of cricket on this ground, and having also been a coach here, I have never seen the pitch being that quick on day one. It usually speeds up on day two,” Prince observed.
“But you need the bounce to be consistent. I think the bounce was a little bit inconsistent. You have seen some balls bouncing steep and some keeping low. But you don’t mind the seam movement on day one. The amount of balls that took off from length and keepers took above their heads was extensive,” he said.
