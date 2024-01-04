WATCH: Ravi Shastri Describes India's Batting Collapse vs South Africa In A Way Only He Can

South Africa ended Day 1 of the second and final Test in Cape Town on 62 runs for the loss of three wickets in their second innings to trail India by 36 runs. Aiden Markram and David Bedingham are at the crease on 36 and 7 respectively.

Earlier, India collapsed to 153 all out in their first innings in the final session after skittling out South Africa for 55.

Virat Kohli top-scored with 46 while captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill made 39 and 36 respectively. India faced just 34.5 overs. They had resumed the post-tea session at 111 for 4.

India lost their last six wickets in 11 balls for no run. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri was in the commentary box during India's collapse and his remarks describing the batting disaster is going viral on social media.

"153 for 4 and 153 all out. If someone went around the corner for a dump and has come back, India have been bowled out for 153," Shastri said.

"Is this the greatest bit of commentary of all time?" a user asked as he shared the video of Shashtri's remarks.