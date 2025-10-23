Watch: Ferrari's Charles Leclerc Autographs A Tortilla Ahead Of Mexico Grand Prix

With the World Driver's Championship once again hotting up in Formula 1, all eyes will be on the Mexican Grand Prix this weekend. In the lead-up to the race, Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc is the talk of town. No, not for his defensive skillset on the track but for signing a tortilla after a fan requested him to.

Captured in a viral video shared by Eduardo Sacal, an influencer, the moment was part of a challenge on social media — make Leclerc sign an autograph on a tortilla.

The 'inchident' took place at an event ahead of the Mexican GP, where the influencer was able to ask Leclerc for an autograph. And sure enough, the Monegasque driver didn't hesitate to sign the dough.

Much to the disappointment of Sacal, though, Leclerc wasn't able to sign it properly due to the mushy texture.