Watch: Ferrari's Charles Leclerc Autographs A Tortilla Ahead Of Mexico Grand Prix
With the World Driver's Championship once again hotting up in Formula 1, all eyes will be on the Mexican Grand Prix this weekend. In the lead-up to the race, Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc is the talk of town. No, not for his defensive skillset on the track but for signing a tortilla after a fan requested him to.
Captured in a viral video shared by Eduardo Sacal, an influencer, the moment was part of a challenge on social media — make Leclerc sign an autograph on a tortilla.
The 'inchident' took place at an event ahead of the Mexican GP, where the influencer was able to ask Leclerc for an autograph. And sure enough, the Monegasque driver didn't hesitate to sign the dough.
Much to the disappointment of Sacal, though, Leclerc wasn't able to sign it properly due to the mushy texture.
The Mexican Grand Prix will mark a crucial point of the 2025 World Drivers Championship as four-time world champion Max Verstappen looks to claw his way back to the top of the table and dethrone McLaren drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.
For Max to achieve his goal, the Dutchman requires to win almost all remaining races as he lags 40 points behind Piastri, the current leader.
The last race in Texas, saw Leclerc help out Max indirectly as he defended stoutly against McLaren's Norris for the majority of the race which helped Max cruise to an easy win.
In the Driver's Championship, Leclerc will be looking for a strong finish to the season. Though he has secured multiple podiums, a victory has eluded him. In fact, Ferrari is yet to win a single race in 2025 and its other driver, seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, is still awating his first podium for the Italian auto giant.