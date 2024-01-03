WATCH: David Warner Receives Guard Of Honour From Pakistan Team In Farewell Test
Australia opener David Warner received a guard of honour from the Pakistan Team on Wednesday when he walked out to bat at the Sydney Cricket Ground in his swansong Test.
Australia dominated the opening session of the final Test of the series by taking four wickets after Pakistan opted to bat first. Pakistan's middle and lower order batters, especially Aamer Jamal showed resistance as the visitors posted 313 runs.
With one over to go for Stumps on Day 1, Warner walked out to bat with Usman Khawaja and scored a boundary off the first ball he faced. Australia posted six runs on the board at the close of play.
In the 111 Tests he has played so far, Warner has scored 8695 runs at an average of 44.58 with 26 hundreds and 36 fifties.
Respect!— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 3, 2024
A guard of honour for the retiring David Warner #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/e1vCaN07Jb
The Australian batting great on Monday announced his retirement from ODI cricket alongside the end of his Test career but he will continue to play T20 cricket for Australia.
The 37-year-old swashbuckling opener, however, kept the door open for himself to be available for the 2025 Champions Trophy if the Australian team needs him.
Considered as one of Australia's and world's most destructive batters in recent times, Warner ended his one-day career as a two-time world champion after finishing the 2023 World Cup in India as his team's leading run scorer.
The left-handed opener made his ODI debut in 2009 in a match against South Africa in Hobart. Since then, he has played 161 ODIs, scoring 6932 runs at an average of 45.30 with the help of 22 hundreds and 33 fifties.
(With PTI inputs)