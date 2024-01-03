WATCH: David Warner Receives Guard Of Honour From Pakistan Team In Farewell Test

Australia opener David Warner received a guard of honour from the Pakistan Team on Wednesday when he walked out to bat at the Sydney Cricket Ground in his swansong Test.

Australia dominated the opening session of the final Test of the series by taking four wickets after Pakistan opted to bat first. Pakistan's middle and lower order batters, especially Aamer Jamal showed resistance as the visitors posted 313 runs.

With one over to go for Stumps on Day 1, Warner walked out to bat with Usman Khawaja and scored a boundary off the first ball he faced. Australia posted six runs on the board at the close of play.

In the 111 Tests he has played so far, Warner has scored 8695 runs at an average of 44.58 with 26 hundreds and 36 fifties.