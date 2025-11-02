Washington Stars In India's Series-Levelling Win Against Australia

Washington Sundar enhanced his reputation as a T20 hitter with India batting in top gear through the innings to comfortably chase down a target of 187 for a series levelling five-wicket win over Australia here on Sunday. This is the first time that Australia have lost a T20 International at the Ninja Oval, earlier known as Bellerive Oval.

Tim David (74 off 38) bludgeoned the Indian bowling attack to take Australia to 186 for six after the visitors opted to bat.