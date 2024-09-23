Viswanathan Anand, PM Modi Hail India's Double Gold At 2024 Chess Olympiad

Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand led the India's sporting fraternity in hailing the Indian men and women's teams for their historic gold medal winning feat at the Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the contingent saying that the achievement marks a new chapter in India's sports trajectory.

The double victory marks India's first-ever triumph in both the Open and Women's sections at the same Olympiad, showcasing the country's growing dominance in the world of chess.

Anand was joined by the likes of Grand Master Hikaru Nakamura and