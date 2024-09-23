Viswanathan Anand, PM Modi Hail India's Double Gold At 2024 Chess Olympiad
The double victory marks India's first-ever triumph in both the Open and Women's sections at the same Olympiad.
Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand led the India's sporting fraternity in hailing the Indian men and women's teams for their historic gold medal winning feat at the Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the contingent saying that the achievement marks a new chapter in India's sports trajectory.
The double victory marks India's first-ever triumph in both the Open and Women's sections at the same Olympiad, showcasing the country's growing dominance in the world of chess.
Anand was joined by the likes of Grand Master Hikaru Nakamura and
India's First-Ever Open Section Gold
The Indian men's team, comprising some of the finest young talents in the chess world, like Gukesh D, Praggnanandhaa R, Arjun Erigaisi, Vidit Gujrathi, and Pentala Harikrishna, secured India's first-ever gold in the Open section. They were guided by their captain, Srinath Narayanan, the team delivered crucial wins in the final rounds to claim the top spot.
During the final matches the key moments were Gukesh D's impressive victory over Russia’s Vladimir Fedoseev and Arjun Erigaisi’s win against Jan Subelj, which played a decisive role in India overtaking their strongest rivals. The Indian team’s success was also bolstered by China dropping vital points against the United States, which ultimately cleared India's path to the top.
Historic win for India as our chess contingent wins the 45th #FIDE Chess Olympiad! India has won the Gold in both open and womenâs category at Chess Olympiad! Congratulations to our incredible Men's and Women's Chess Teams. This remarkable achievement marks a new chapter inâ¦ pic.twitter.com/FUYHfK2Jtu— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2024
The journey to gold was not easy for the contingent; India had to fend off strong competition from top teams, including the USA, Poland, and Kazakhstan. However, their well-rounded lineup and strategic brilliance allowed them to dominate most of their matches, finishing the tournament with 17 match points.
Congrats to India's Women's team. Great result by the whole team and captain @chessgmkunte. and a special mention to @DivyaDeshmukh05 and to @vantikachess for her performance.@FIDE_chess https://t.co/k8ZUCP1YdH— Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) September 22, 2024
Women’s Team Completes the Golden Double
Not to be outdone, the Indian women’s team also brought home gold, adding to the nation’s pride. The team, featuring Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Divya Deshmukh, Vantika Agrawal, and Tania Sachdev, delivered a commanding performance throughout the tournament.
The final round saw Harika Dronavalli secure a crucial win over Azerbaijan's Gunay Mammadzada, leading India to a 3.5-0.5 victory over Azerbaijan. The team finished the event tied with Kazakhstan on 17 points after 10 rounds but edged ahead after a strong final performance and Kazakhstan's draw against the USA in the last round.
This achievement is an evidence of talent in Indian women's chess, with standout performances from each player, particularly Harika and Vaishali. The team’s gold medal is a landmark achievement, reflecting the steady rise of India’s women chess players on the international stage.
Road Ahead for Indian Chess
India’s double victory in the 2024 Chess Olympiad will go down as one of the most significant moments in the country’s chess history. The wins are a testament to the hard work of the players, their coaches, and the growing infrastructure supporting chess in India.
This success comes on the back of several recent individual accolades, including Praggnanandhaa R’s stellar performances against top players and Gukesh D’s rise to prominence as one of the world's top young talents. India’s strong pool of chess talent continues to grow, with several more players on the cusp of achieving international stardom.