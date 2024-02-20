Virat Kohli's Deepfake Promoting Betting App Goes Viral; Watch Video
Cricketer Virat Kohli is the latest victim of deepfake technology. A video has been doing the rounds of the internet in which Kohli is seen promoting a betting app which gives high returns from small investments.
The video shows Kohli speaking in Hindi and endorsing a betting app. To lend credibility to the video, the footage has been manipulated to include a TV journalist creating a fake scenario where it seems that the advertisement was aired during a live news show. The advertisement says that Kohli garnered a hefty profit by investing a nominal amount.
Despite Kohli never having endorsed such games, the manipulated video suggests his endorsement of the app, promising substantial returns on investments. Watch the fake video here.
à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¯à¥ à¤¸à¤ à¤®à¥à¤ @anjanaomkashyap à¤®à¥à¤® à¤à¤° à¤µà¤¿à¤°à¤¾à¤ à¤à¥à¤¹à¤²à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤? à¤¯à¤¾ à¤«à¤¿à¤° à¤¯à¤¹ AI à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤®à¤¾à¤² à¤¹à¥?— Shubham Shukla (@ShubhamShuklaMP) February 18, 2024
à¤ à¤à¤° à¤¯à¤¹ AI à¤à¤®à¤¾à¤² à¤¹à¥ à¤¤à¥ à¤¬à¥à¤¹à¤¦ à¤à¤¤à¤°à¤¨à¤¾à¤ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ à¤à¤¤à¤¨à¤¾ à¤®à¤¿à¤¸à¤¯à¥à¤? à¤ à¤à¤° à¤°à¤¿à¤¯à¤² à¤¹à¥ à¤¤à¥ à¤à¥à¤ à¤¬à¤¾à¤¤ à¤¹à¥ à¤¨à¤¹à¥à¤à¥¤ à¤à¤¿à¤¸à¥ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤¨à¤à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤¹à¥ à¤¤à¥ à¤¬à¤¤à¤¾à¤à¤à¥¤@imVkohli pic.twitter.com/Q5RnDE3UPr
Kohli is yet to comment on the same.
Previous Incidents of Deepfakes
Earlier, a deepfake video, carrying a digitally manipulated clip and voice of Sachin Tendulkar, was shared on Facebook in which it was falsely shown that the former ace batsman was promoting a gaming app.
The deepfake also sought to create an impression that Tendulkar and his daughter Sara had won large sums of money by playing a certain online game. According to a complaint filed with the cyber police, the video was edited and posted on Facebook. It said deepfake technology was used to mimic Tendulkar’s gesture and voice. Tendulkar himself had flagged the fake video on his official X handle. He called the video a “disturbing” misuse of technology and stressed that it was fake.
Fake videos of actresses such as Rashmika Mandanna, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif have also gone viral where their faces were morphed into different women. The videos did not promote any app, but were provocative.