Virat Kohli's Deepfake Promoting Betting App Goes Viral; Watch Video

Earlier, a deepfake video, carrying a digitally manipulated clip and voice of Sachin Tendulkar, was shared on Facebook in which it was falsely shown that the former ace batsman was promoting a gaming app.

The deepfake also sought to create an impression that Tendulkar and his daughter Sara had won large sums of money by playing a certain online game. According to a complaint filed with the cyber police, the video was edited and posted on Facebook. It said deepfake technology was used to mimic Tendulkar’s gesture and voice. Tendulkar himself had flagged the fake video on his official X handle. He called the video a “disturbing” misuse of technology and stressed that it was fake.

Fake videos of actresses such as Rashmika Mandanna, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif have also gone viral where their faces were morphed into different women. The videos did not promote any app, but were provocative.