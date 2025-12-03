Virat Kohli Notches 53rd Century In 2nd ODI Vs South Africa

Virat Kohli notched his 53rd ODI century in the second match against South Africa on Wednesday in Raipur. This is Kohli's second consecutive century as he starred in India's 17-run win in the first ODI in Ranchi by 17 runs on Sunday.

India lead the three-match ODI series 1-0. Kohli got to his three-figure mark in just 90 balls on Wednesday.

Kohli soon got out for a score of 102 off 93 balls. He smacked seven fours and two sixes in a knock which had a strike-rate of 109.67. This follows his match-winning exploits in the first ODI where he top-scored with a 120-ball 135.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur and chose to send India into bat. India went in unchanged from their first match lineup.

India made a brisk start as former captain Rohit Sharma came off the blocks along Yashasvi Jaiswal. Rohit struck three fours in just eight balls to race to 14 before being dismissed.

Jaiswal struck two fours and one six but got out for 22 off 38 balls. It was Ruturaj Gaikwad, who stitched a 195-run partnership with Kohli for the third wicket.

Gaikwad was majestic as he scored his maiden ODI ton. The stylish right-handed batter scored 105 off only 83 deliveries with 12 fours and two maximums.

India will be looking to get to a competitive total as South Africa came very close to chasing a 350-run target in the first ODI. At the time Kohli was dismissed, India's score was 284 for four in 39.1 overs.

(This is a developing story.)