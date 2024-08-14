Vinesh Phogat's Olympic Disqualification Appeal Rejected by CAS

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal against her disqualification from the Olympic Games final has been rejected by the ad-hoc division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as announced by the Indian Olympic Association on Wednesday.

Vinesh, aged 29, was disqualified for being 100 grams overweight during the weigh-in for the women's 50kg freestyle final.

In response, IOA President PT Usha expressed disappointment with the CAS decision, which dismissed Vinesh's application to be awarded a shared silver medal in the women's 50kg category at the Paris Olympic Games. The decision has significant implications for both Vinesh and the wider sporting community, according to the IOA.

As a result of the rejected appeal, India's medal tally at the Paris Olympics remains at six, consisting of one silver and five bronze medals.

Following her disqualification, Vinesh announced her retirement from wrestling in an emotional social media post. The IOA criticised the rules in international wrestling, specifically the interpretation of a 100-gram discrepancy that led to Vinesh's disqualification. The IOA also questioned the strict regulations, suggesting they do not consider the physiological and psychological stresses faced by athletes, particularly female athletes.

The IOA called for a deeper examination of the rules, emphasising the need for more equitable and reasonable standards that prioritise the well-being of athletes.

While there has been widespread sympathy for Vinesh, key figures such as International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach and United World Wrestling President Nenad Lalovic have maintained that rules cannot be bent, as this could lead to broader consequences.