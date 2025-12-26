Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli's 77 Helps Delhi To A Narrow 7-Run Win Over Gujarat

Kohli's half-century came two days after he hit a hundred in Delhi's first match against Andhra on the opening day of the tournament. In that game, the former India captain played an innings of 131 off 101 balls to help his side chase down the target of 299 in 37.4 overs with four wickets remaining.

Delhi's next match is against Saurashtra on Dec. 29 in Alur, however Kohli is unlikely to feature in that game. He was included in Delhi's squad for its first two matches of the 2025/26 season of Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Kohli has been in fine form in 50-over cricket recently. Before scoring a century and a fifty for Delhi, he scored back-to-back hundreds against South Africa in the three-match ODI series which India won 2-1. Kohli was adjudged Player of the Series for his efforts.

The star cricketer is likely to be part of India's ODI squad for the three match series against New Zealand which begins on Jan. 11, 2026.