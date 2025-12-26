Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli's 77 Helps Delhi To A Narrow 7-Run Win Over Gujarat
Virat Kohli continued his rich form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, scoring a fluent 77 as Delhi beat Gujarat by eight runs, following his recent ODI centuries against South Africa.
Virat Kohli continued his fine form in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy as he hit a fluent half-century in Delhi's match against Gujarat in Bengaluru on Friday.
The veteran batter scored 77 off 41 balls while captain Rishabh Pant also struck 70 from 79 deliveries as Delhi posted a total of 254/9 in 50 overs.
Gujarat opener Arya Desai scored a half-century (57 off 77 balls) but his efforts were not enough as his team fell eight runs short of the target, handing Delhi its second win on the trot. Kohli won the Player of the Match award for being the top-scorer in the match.
Kohli's half-century came two days after he hit a hundred in Delhi's first match against Andhra on the opening day of the tournament. In that game, the former India captain played an innings of 131 off 101 balls to help his side chase down the target of 299 in 37.4 overs with four wickets remaining.
Delhi's next match is against Saurashtra on Dec. 29 in Alur, however Kohli is unlikely to feature in that game. He was included in Delhi's squad for its first two matches of the 2025/26 season of Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Kohli has been in fine form in 50-over cricket recently. Before scoring a century and a fifty for Delhi, he scored back-to-back hundreds against South Africa in the three-match ODI series which India won 2-1. Kohli was adjudged Player of the Series for his efforts.
The star cricketer is likely to be part of India's ODI squad for the three match series against New Zealand which begins on Jan. 11, 2026.