Business NewsSportsVijay Hazare Trophy: Rohit Gets Out On A First-Ball Duck Against Uttarakhand
ADVERTISEMENT

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rohit Gets Out On A First-Ball Duck Against Uttarakhand

The veteran Mumbai opener failed to capitalise on his previous century against Sikkim.

26 Dec 2025, 11:18 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Rohit Sharma in action for Mumbai in the 2025 Vijay Hazare Trophy (Photo: PTI)</p></div>
Rohit Sharma in action for Mumbai in the 2025 Vijay Hazare Trophy (Photo: PTI)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Rohit Sharma's second outing in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025 did not match his expolits in the first one. The star Mumbai opener got on a first-ball duck against Uttarakhand in Jaipur on Friday.

Uttarakhand skipper Kunal Chandela won the toss and opted to field first. Asked to bat first, Rohit walked out to bat alongside Angkrish Raghuvanshi for Mumbai but was back in the pavilion before the first over ended.

Rohit's first-ball duck comes on the back of his his scintillating century in Mumbai's previous fixture, which was played against Sikkim. In that match he hammered a hundred off just 62 balls and ended up scoring 155 in 94 deliveries. The opener's swashbuckling knock propelled Mumbai to a comfortable 8-wicket win and Rohit was adjudged the Player of the Match for his efforts.

The match between Mumbai and Uttarakhand is likely to be Rohit's final appearance in the tournament this season. Rohit was announced as the part of the Mumbai's squad for Vijay Hazare Trophy for the first two games.

ALSO READ

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rohit Sharma Hits Hundred On Domestic Return
Opinion
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rohit Sharma Hits Hundred On Domestic Return
Read More

His next commitment will be to lead India in the ODI series against New Zealand that commences on Jan.11.

(This is a developing story, more to follow)

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT