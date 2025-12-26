Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rohit Gets Out On A First-Ball Duck Against Uttarakhand

Rohit Sharma's second outing in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025 did not match his expolits in the first one. The star Mumbai opener got on a first-ball duck against Uttarakhand in Jaipur on Friday.

Uttarakhand skipper Kunal Chandela won the toss and opted to field first. Asked to bat first, Rohit walked out to bat alongside Angkrish Raghuvanshi for Mumbai but was back in the pavilion before the first over ended.

Rohit's first-ball duck comes on the back of his his scintillating century in Mumbai's previous fixture, which was played against Sikkim. In that match he hammered a hundred off just 62 balls and ended up scoring 155 in 94 deliveries. The opener's swashbuckling knock propelled Mumbai to a comfortable 8-wicket win and Rohit was adjudged the Player of the Match for his efforts.

The match between Mumbai and Uttarakhand is likely to be Rohit's final appearance in the tournament this season. Rohit was announced as the part of the Mumbai's squad for Vijay Hazare Trophy for the first two games.