Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Quarterfinals: Schedule, Qualified Teams, Live Streaming Details And More

Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh qualified for the quarterfinals round after finishing at the top of the Group A points table. While Karnataka won six of their seven matches and lost just once, MP made it through with five victories and two defeats.

From Group B, Uttar Pradesh and Vidarbha emerged as the two best sides. Uttar Pradesh qualified after enjoying a remarkable seven-match winning streak. Vidarbha finished second in the standings with five wins and two losses.

Punjab and Mumbai cemented their knock-outs berth from Group C of the competition. Punjab dropped only one game and won the remaining six to end at the top of the table. They were followed by Mumbai, who finished with five victories and two defeats.

In Group D, Delhi enjoyed a fantastic run and climbed to the numero uno spot with six wins out of seven matches. Saurashtra ended second after registering five wins and going down twice.