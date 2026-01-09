Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Quarterfinals: Schedule, Qualified Teams, Live Streaming Details And More
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: The knock-outs stage of the competition is scheduled to begin on Jan. 12, with matches due to be played at BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.
The ongoing edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, India's premier domestic List A competition, has reached its quarterfinals stage. After a high-intense first round, 24 of the 32 elite league participants have been eliminated. The top two sides from each of the four elite groups qualified for the quarterfinals and will now try to show their prowess in the thrilling knock-outs. The winners will advance to the semi-finals stage. The VJHT final will take place on Sunday, Jan. 18.
The BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru will play host to the matches of the knock-out stage of the competition. The four quarterfinals, as well as the two semi-finals and the tournament final, will be shared between the COE's two grounds. The Centre of Excellence has been regularly hosting senior domestic games since its inauguration.
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Quarterfinals: Qualified Teams
Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh qualified for the quarterfinals round after finishing at the top of the Group A points table. While Karnataka won six of their seven matches and lost just once, MP made it through with five victories and two defeats.
From Group B, Uttar Pradesh and Vidarbha emerged as the two best sides. Uttar Pradesh qualified after enjoying a remarkable seven-match winning streak. Vidarbha finished second in the standings with five wins and two losses.
Punjab and Mumbai cemented their knock-outs berth from Group C of the competition. Punjab dropped only one game and won the remaining six to end at the top of the table. They were followed by Mumbai, who finished with five victories and two defeats.
In Group D, Delhi enjoyed a fantastic run and climbed to the numero uno spot with six wins out of seven matches. Saurashtra ended second after registering five wins and going down twice.
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Quarterfinals: Schedule
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Quarterfinals: Live Streaming and TV Details
The quarterfinals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 could be televised in India on the Star Sports Network. Fans can also stream the knock-out stage via the Jio Hotstar app and website.