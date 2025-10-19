Verstappen Sweeps Sprint And Clinches Pole In Austin; Reduces Gap To Norris, Piastri

It was a 'simply lovely' Saturday at the office for Max Verstappen in Formula One, as the four-time world champion swept the sprint session in Austin Grand Prix before claiming pole position ahead of the race on Sunday.

Having already claimed pole on the sprint on Friday, Verstappen started Saturday with a sprint race victory, helped by a collision on Turn 1 that sent both McLaren cars, as well as Nico Hulkenberg, crashing out of the race.

Capitalising on the early collision, Max took an early lead and was able to consolidate his position behind a safety car right at the beginning of the race.

In fact, Max finished the race behind the second safety car, which was deployed after Lance Stroll collided with Esteban Ocon. Max finished P1, followed by George Russell in P2 and Carlos Sainz Jr. in P3.

Verstappen's triumph in the sprint race, coupled with both McLarens getting knocked out early, meant that the Flying Dutchman has now closed the gap to Championship leader Oscar Piastri to 55 points and second-placed Lando Norris to 33 points.