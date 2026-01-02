Usman Khawaja To Retire From International Cricket After Sydney Ashes Test

Usman Khawaja has announced he will retire from international cricket after the Sydney Ashes Test. The Australia batter made the announcement at a press conference at the Sydney Cricket Ground two days before the start of the Test.

“I’ve been thinking about it, not wholly, but for a while. Moving into this series, I kind of had an inkling in my head that this would be the last series,” Khawaja said.

Khawaja, 39, played little white-ball cricket for Australia but remained a mainstay in the Test side.

In a career spanning more than 15 years, Khawaja represented Australia in 87 Tests, 40 one-day internationals and nine Twenty20 internationals.