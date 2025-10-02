Usain Bolt Exclusive: 'Coach Believed I Could Have Run Faster'
The legendary sprinter and fastest human alive, Usain Bolt, revealed that his longtime coach, Glenn Mills, believes the world never witnessed him at his absolute peak.
Legendary sprinter and the fastest-man alive, Usain Bolt on his recent visit to Mumbai, spoke exclusively to NDTV Profit's Alex Mathew. Bolt revealed that his longtime coach, Glenn Mills, believes the world has never witnessed him at his absolute peak.
When asked if he had another gear left in reserve during his record-breaking career, Bolt responded, "My coach believes that. My coach said the world didn't see the best of me. So he believed that. I felt like I did great."
The eight-time Olympic gold medalist, who holds world records in the 100 meters, 200 meters, and 4x100 meter relay, is currently visiting India for only the second time in his career. His first visit was 14 years ago.
Bolt noted the stark changes since his last trip and his extended stay, which has allowed him to get more acquainted himself in Indian culture and cuisine.
"More people," Bolt laughed when asked what stood out this time. "I have actually got to try the cuisine this time. Last time it was just in and out. I met a lot of people, seen the young athletes. So there's so much."
The Jamaican sprinter has developed a particular fondness for Indian lamb curry and roti. He recalled his first taste of Indian curry as "magnificent" because of its distinct difference from the Jamaican style. "I have had it like almost every night since. So that's good."
Usain Bolt On His Coach, Injuries
The discussion quickly shifted from culinary appreciation to the mental toughness required to sustain a career defined by speed, records, and repeated injury setbacks.
When asked about the mental state necessary to rebound from recurring injuries, specifically hamstrings and the underlying issue of scoliosis. Bolt admitted that the start of his professional journey was 'tough' until he began working with his long-time coach, Glenn Mills.
Bolt credited coach Glenn Mills as instrumental not only in his athletic success but in his personal development. "He's like my second dad," Bolt explained. "He really supported me not just in track and field but in life."
Mills helped Bolt identify the root cause of his scoliosis, and developed strategies to manage his condition. "That's kind of what gave me the confidence because I knew that I had somebody who knew exactly what we needed to do at all times to make sure I was okay," Bolt said.
Reflecting on his role as a global brand ambassador for Puma, Bolt spoke about the opportunity to visit new countries and connect with diverse audiences. He expressed particular enthusiasm for meeting young Indian athletes. "Especially seeing the youngsters coming up and competing and how passionate they are... and feeling the energy. It’s always so wonderful. And I give thanks to Puma for the opportunity."
Rapid Fire With Usain Bolt
Q: Favourite food in the world
Bolt: Currently, it is curry roti.
Q: Jamaican music or something else
Bolt: Jamaican music for sure
Q: Favourite performer
Bolt: Vybz Kartel
Q: Favourite cricketer in the world
Bolt: Chris Gayle
Q: Favourite Manchester United player (Bolt is a supporter)
Bolt: Cristiano Ronaldo, Ruud van Nistelrooy
Q: Best advice that you have ever received
Bolt: My dad told me if you work hard, you can achieve it.
Q: If you weren't the fastest man in the world, who would you be
Bolt: Cricketer, a bowler.
Q: Your favourite place in the world
Bolt: Home
Bolt is India as the brand ambassador for PUMA India.