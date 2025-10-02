Usain Bolt Exclusive: 'Coach Believed I Could Have Run Faster'

The eight-time Olympic gold medalist, who holds world records in the 100 meters, 200 meters, and 4x100 meter relay, is currently visiting India for only the second time in his career. His first visit was 14 years ago.

Bolt noted the stark changes since his last trip and his extended stay, which has allowed him to get more acquainted himself in Indian culture and cuisine.

"More people," Bolt laughed when asked what stood out this time. "I have actually got to try the cuisine this time. Last time it was just in and out. I met a lot of people, seen the young athletes. So there's so much."

The Jamaican sprinter has developed a particular fondness for Indian lamb curry and roti. He recalled his first taste of Indian curry as "magnificent" because of its distinct difference from the Jamaican style. "I have had it like almost every night since. So that's good."