Updated WTC Points Table 2023-25: India Jumps To 2nd Position After Vizag Test
The Indian team's point percentage is 52.77, just behind Australia's 55.00. England occupy the second last position on the points table with a win percentage of 25.00.
Indian bowlers won an engrossing battle against England's firebrand batting for a series-levelling 106-run victory in the second Test in Vizag on Monday, blunting 'Bazball' with their resilience in a roller-coaster contest.
With the win, India has risen to the second position in the ICC World Test Championship points table 2023-25. After losing the first Test in Hyderabad, the Rohit Sharma-led team had slipped to fifth place.
The Indian team's point percentage is 52.77, just behind Australia's 55.00. England occupy the second last position on the points table with a win percentage of 25.00. They have won three, lost three and drawn a game in this WTC cycle.
Latest World Test Championship Points Table 2023-25
PCT (%): Percentage
PTS: Number of points awarded
W: Number of matches won
L: Number of matches lost
D: Number of matches drawn
PEN: Number of penalty overs
India vs England, 2nd Test: Day 4
England began day four at 67 for one, chasing a record target of 399. They were bowled out for 292 in the extended afternoon session.
The visiting team's no holds barred approach, which has largely been successful, did not work on this occasion as India picked up nine wickets over the course of two sessions to bounce back in the five-match series.
The third Test will be played in Rajkot from February 15.
Only Zak Crawley's (73 off 132 balls) strategy of mixing caution with aggression worked before the collective efforts of Jasprit Bumrah (3/46), R Ashwin (3/71), Axar Patel (1/75) and Kuldeep Yadav (1/60) yielded the desired results for the hosts who were under pressure going into day four.
