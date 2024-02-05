Updated WTC Points Table 2023-25: India Jumps To 2nd Position After Vizag Test

Indian bowlers won an engrossing battle against England's firebrand batting for a series-levelling 106-run victory in the second Test in Vizag on Monday, blunting 'Bazball' with their resilience in a roller-coaster contest.

With the win, India has risen to the second position in the ICC World Test Championship points table 2023-25. After losing the first Test in Hyderabad, the Rohit Sharma-led team had slipped to fifth place.

The Indian team's point percentage is 52.77, just behind Australia's 55.00. England occupy the second last position on the points table with a win percentage of 25.00. They have won three, lost three and drawn a game in this WTC cycle.