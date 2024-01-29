Updated WTC Points Table 2023-25: India Drop To 5th Position After England Defeat

India's chase of 231 went horribly south once Hartley (7/62) spun into India's top order, igniting a rot that saw India getting bowled out for 202 in the final over of the day. England now lead the five-match series 1-0.

This was India's fourth defeat in home Tests since 2013 and first ever in Hyderabad (across two venues in the city).

"With a lead of 190 we were in control but exceptional batting - probably one of the best I've seen in Indian conditions, well played Ollie Pope. I thought 230 was gettable but it wasn't to be." India skipper Rohit Sharma said after the match.

Rohit's opposite number Ben Stokes termed it as his team's greatest win.

"Since I've taken the captaincy on, where we are and who we're playing against, it's 100% our greatest victory," Stokes said.

Earlier, Pope's brilliant 196 took England to 420 in their second innings, and gave them a substantial lead and genuine hopes of stretching India. And England did way more than stretching the hosts.

In fact, this defeat will leave a deep burn in Indian hearts as they stumbled against a 25-year-old rookie Lancastrian with a combined experience of three international matches on a pitch that did not hide any demons.

(With PTI inputs)