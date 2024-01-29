Updated WTC Points Table 2023-25: India Drop To 5th Position After England Defeat
India have just two victories from their five matches and a winning percentage of 43.33.
The pushback started by incandescent Ollie Pope was given its perfect conclusion by debutant left-arm spinner Tom Hartley whose soul-ripping spell fashioned England's memorable 28-run win over India on the fourth day of the first Test in Hyderabad on Sunday.
With the defeat, India slipped to fifth position in the ICC World Test Championship points table. India have just two victories from their five matches and a winning percentage of 43.33. England now have three wins in the current World Test Championship cycle.
At the same time, an inexperienced West Indies defeated Australia by eight runs in a nail-biting contest at the Gabba. The win helped West Indies climb one spot up in the World Test Championship standings to the 7th position and have reduced the gap in the points percentage between Australia at No.1 and other teams in the first half of the table.
World Test Championship Points Table 2023-25
Hartley Hurts India In Hyderabad
India's chase of 231 went horribly south once Hartley (7/62) spun into India's top order, igniting a rot that saw India getting bowled out for 202 in the final over of the day. England now lead the five-match series 1-0.
This was India's fourth defeat in home Tests since 2013 and first ever in Hyderabad (across two venues in the city).
"With a lead of 190 we were in control but exceptional batting - probably one of the best I've seen in Indian conditions, well played Ollie Pope. I thought 230 was gettable but it wasn't to be." India skipper Rohit Sharma said after the match.
Rohit's opposite number Ben Stokes termed it as his team's greatest win.
"Since I've taken the captaincy on, where we are and who we're playing against, it's 100% our greatest victory," Stokes said.
Earlier, Pope's brilliant 196 took England to 420 in their second innings, and gave them a substantial lead and genuine hopes of stretching India. And England did way more than stretching the hosts.
In fact, this defeat will leave a deep burn in Indian hearts as they stumbled against a 25-year-old rookie Lancastrian with a combined experience of three international matches on a pitch that did not hide any demons.
