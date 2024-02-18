Updated WTC Points Table 2023-25: Check India's Position After 3rd Test vs England

India defeated England by 434 runs on the fourth day of the third Test in Rajkot on Sunday.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s sensational double hundred found harmonious co-existence with the stunning craftiness of five-wicket man Ravindra Jadeja as ruthless India demolished wasteful England to take a 2-1 lead in the 5 match series.

England resisted their desire to play ‘Bazball’ but the Indian bowlers led by Jadeja (5/41) were an irresistible force, as they hustled out the tourists for 122 in their second innings while chasing an improbable 557-run target.

This was also India’s biggest win in Test cricket in terms of runs, bettering the previous 372-run win over New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in 2021.

According to the ICC, India has leapfrogged Australia in the WTC 2023-25 standings to go to second position. New Zealand remain on top with a point percentage of 75% after four Tests in the cycle.

India are second with 59.52% while Australia are just behind with 55%.

Having played only two matches in the current cycle, Bangladesh occupy the fourth position on the points table.

Ben Stokes-led England team is still eight on the ICC WTC points table with a point percentage of 21.87% after eight matches.