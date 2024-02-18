Updated WTC Points Table 2023-25: Check India's Position After 3rd Test vs England
Ben Stokes-led England team is still eight on the ICC WTC points table with a point percentage of 21.87% after eight matches.
India defeated England by 434 runs on the fourth day of the third Test in Rajkot on Sunday.
Yashasvi Jaiswal’s sensational double hundred found harmonious co-existence with the stunning craftiness of five-wicket man Ravindra Jadeja as ruthless India demolished wasteful England to take a 2-1 lead in the 5 match series.
England resisted their desire to play ‘Bazball’ but the Indian bowlers led by Jadeja (5/41) were an irresistible force, as they hustled out the tourists for 122 in their second innings while chasing an improbable 557-run target.
This was also India’s biggest win in Test cricket in terms of runs, bettering the previous 372-run win over New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in 2021.
According to the ICC, India has leapfrogged Australia in the WTC 2023-25 standings to go to second position. New Zealand remain on top with a point percentage of 75% after four Tests in the cycle.
India are second with 59.52% while Australia are just behind with 55%.
Having played only two matches in the current cycle, Bangladesh occupy the fourth position on the points table.
Ben Stokes-led England team is still eight on the ICC WTC points table with a point percentage of 21.87% after eight matches.
Latest World Test Championship Points Table 2023-25
PCT (%): Percentage
PTS: Number of points awarded
W: Number of matches won
L: Number of matches lost
D: Number of matches drawn
India vs England, 3rd Test: Day 4
Jaiswal’s unbeaten 214 off 236 balls, in which he equalled the highest number of sixes (12) in a Test innings, was the cornerstone of India’s second innings total of 430 for four declared, which gave them a massive lead of 556 runs earlier in the day.
It was also a perfect platform for Jadeja to weave his magic as England’s claims of fancying themselves in big chases through an aggressive approach came to nothing.
India’s plan of attacking the wickets took the wind away from the sails of England, whose top order crumbled without any significant contribution.
With Jadeja finding ample support from Kuldeep Yadav (2/19), Jasprit Bumrah (1/18) and Ravichandran Ashwin (1/19), who rejoined the match on this day after attending a medical emergency at home, England found no way out.
For a while, it seemed England would fold for one of their lowest-ever totals against India, but a late burst from Mark Wood (33, 15 balls, 6x4s, 1x6s) took them to 122 from 82 for eight.
(With PTI inputs)