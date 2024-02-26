Updated WTC Points Table 2023-25 After India vs England 4th Test In Ranchi
England are languishing at the eighth position with 19.44%, just a spot off the bottom from Sri Lanka, who haven't opened their account yet.
India defeated England by five wickets in the fourth Test to seal their 17th straight series win at home in Ranchi on Monday.
The team's last home series loss was a 1-2 defeat to an Alastair Cook-led England in 2012-13. Since then, India have won 39 out of 50 Tests at home.
With the win, India's point percentage in the ICC WTC 2023-25 jumped from 59.52 to 64.58. India remains at the second position below New Zealand, who have a point percentage of 75. The Kiwis have played four matches, winning three and losing one.
India have played eight Test matches in this WTC cycle. They have won five, lost 3 and drawn one game.
Australia (55%) and Bangladesh (50%) are placed third and fourth respectively in the ICC World Test Championship points table. England, on the other hand, languishes at eighth with 19.44%, just a spot off the bottom from Sri Lanka, who haven't opened their account yet.
Latest World Test Championship Points Table 2023-25
India vs England, 4th Test: Day 4
Resuming day four at 40 for no loss, India survived some anxious moments before chasing down the 192-run target in the afternoon session.
India have now taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series with the final game to be played in Dharamsala from March 7.
The unbeaten 72-run stand between Shubman Gill (52 not out off 124 balls) and Dhruv Jurel (39 not out off 77) helped India get over the line following a middle-order collapse.
In the morning session, Rohit Sharma (55 off 81) scored a crucial fifty and shared an 84-run stand with his opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal (37).
Brief scores: England: 353 and 145 India: 307 and 192/5 in 61 overs (Rohit Sharma 55, Shubman Gill 52 not out, Dhruv Jurel 39 not out, Yashasvi Jaiswal 37; Shoaib Bashir 3/79).
'Bazball' Defeated
India's victory also marks a stunning downfall for 'Bazball', which has been a much-hyped winning mantra for England since 2022 and is now facing all-round criticism for being too rigid and lacking in depth.
Conceptualised after the appointment of Brendon McCullum as coach and Ben Stokes as captain, England's plan to attack irrespective of circumstances found its match in the unflappable approach of the Indians.
While the visitors remained stubborn barring the conservative hundred by veteran Joe Root in Ranchi, the Indians adapted and refused to be bogged down by setbacks.
The result, England would be going back with their first series defeat under Stokes and McCullum. It is also the first time they have lost three back-to-back Tests.
(With PTI inputs)