Updated WTC Points Table 2023-25 After India vs England 4th Test In Ranchi

India defeated England by five wickets in the fourth Test to seal their 17th straight series win at home in Ranchi on Monday.

The team's last home series loss was a 1-2 defeat to an Alastair Cook-led England in 2012-13. Since then, India have won 39 out of 50 Tests at home.

With the win, India's point percentage in the ICC WTC 2023-25 jumped from 59.52 to 64.58. India remains at the second position below New Zealand, who have a point percentage of 75. The Kiwis have played four matches, winning three and losing one.

India have played eight Test matches in this WTC cycle. They have won five, lost 3 and drawn one game.

Australia (55%) and Bangladesh (50%) are placed third and fourth respectively in the ICC World Test Championship points table. England, on the other hand, languishes at eighth with 19.44%, just a spot off the bottom from Sri Lanka, who haven't opened their account yet.