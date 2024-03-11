Updated WTC Points Table 2023-25 After Australia vs New Zealand 2nd Test In Christchurch

A 61-run partnership for the eighth wicket between skipper Pat Cummins and Alex Carey helped Australia chase down the target of 279 and beat New Zealand by three wickets on the final day of the second Test in Christchurch.

With this, Australia also won the two-match Test series 2-0 and moved up to the second position on the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 points table. Australia's point percentage in the standings jumped from 59.09 to 62.50.

New Zealand have dropped to the third position with a point percentage of 50.00. They have played 6 matches in this WTC cycle so far, winning and losing three matches each.