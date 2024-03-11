Updated WTC Points Table 2023-25 After Australia vs New Zealand 2nd Test In Christchurch
By defeating New Zealand, Australia also won the two-match Test series 2-0 and moved up to the second position on the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 points table.
A 61-run partnership for the eighth wicket between skipper Pat Cummins and Alex Carey helped Australia chase down the target of 279 and beat New Zealand by three wickets on the final day of the second Test in Christchurch.
With this, Australia also won the two-match Test series 2-0 and moved up to the second position on the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 points table. Australia's point percentage in the standings jumped from 59.09 to 62.50.
New Zealand have dropped to the third position with a point percentage of 50.00. They have played 6 matches in this WTC cycle so far, winning and losing three matches each.
Latest World Test Championship Points Table 2023-25
Points System:
12 points for a win
6 points for a tie
4 points for a draw
Point Deductions: Points are deducted for slow over rates. The Top two teams will progress to the final at Lord’s in 2025.
The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team consolidated its top position in the World Test Championship rankings following its 4-1 series win over England.
India, following their innings and 64-run victory in Dharamsala on Saturday, improved their percentage points from 64.58 to 68.51 after nine matches.
India have won six, lost two and drawn one match in the current WTC cycle.
Despite lacking several frontline players and starting the five-match series with a loss in the first Test at Hyderabad, India bounced back remarkably to decimate England.
India had jumped from second to first spot on the WTC table last week after New Zealand lost to Australia by 172 runs in the opening Test at Wellington.
England are at eighth spot with 17.5 percentage points following the series loss to India.