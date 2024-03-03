Updated WTC Points Table 2023-25 After AUS vs NZ 1st Test

Australia defeated hosts New Zealand by 172 runs in the 1st Test match of the two-Test series on Sunday. In doing so, the 2021 WTC champions NZ lost the top spot, slipping to the No.2 position with a points percentage of 60. Australia on the other hand remained at the No.3 spot, gaining 12 points with the win in Wellington, taking their points tally from 66 to 78. The big change happened at the top as India, who were at No.2 with 62 points in 8 matches, replaced New Zealand at the top with a stronger points percentage of 64.58. With the win against New Zealand, Australia's points percentage has also increased from 55 to 59.09.

India's point percentage in the ICC WTC 2023-25 jumped from 59.52 to 64.58 after they recorded their victory against England in the 4th test match of the 5-test series. India can now cement their place at the top if they win the 5th and final test match against England at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala which begins on March 7.

Australia vs New Zealand 2nd test which will begin a day after the Ind-Eng Test, can further shake up the order of the WTC points table. Another win for the Aussies will see them move to 2nd spot at the expense of the Kiwis, they can also climb to the top spot if England manages to beat India in the 5th test.

India has so far played eight Test matches in this WTC cycle having won five, losing 2 and drawing one game.

Australia has so far played 11 test matches (most by any nation) in this WTC cycle, having won seven and losing three of these test matches.