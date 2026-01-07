UP Warriorz WPL 2026 Squad, Full Schedule, Captain, Players To Watch And More

The UP Warriorz will be looking to change their fortunes in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026. The Warriorz finished at the bottom of the points table last time. This year, the franchise has gone through several changes, both in terms of their squad and head coach. Ex-Kolkata Knight Riders assistant coach Abhishek Nayar will work with the team as their head coach. The revamp extends to captaincy as well, with Australian batter Meg Lanning set to lead the team.

The UP Warriorz retained only one player from last year before the WPL auction - Shweta Sehrawat. The franchise went all in during the auction, with three of the five most expensive buys at the event - Lanning, Deepti Sharma and Shikha Pandey - going to the squad. The team also used the right to match (RTM) to bring back four of their players - Kranti Gaud, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone and Kiran Navgire.

Harleen Deol and Phoebe Litchfield add to the batting capabilities, while Deepti, Ecclestone and Asha Shobana give the spin department some much-needed depth. The Warriorz have some top-class finishers in Navgire and Deandra Dottin. However, wicketkeeping remains an area of concern. The sole specialist keeper in the squad, Shipra Giri, has yet to make her international debut.

Kiran Navgire could be one of the top players to watch out for. She is the leading six-hitter for the Warriorz across seasons, with 24 maximums to her credit, and fifth overall in the tournament. Navgire scored 233 runs in seven innings for the Senior Women's T20 Trophy in October, including the fastest century in Women's T20s.

Along with Lanning, she can make a lethal batting combo. Seamer Shikha Pandey is another player who can guide the Warriorz to victory. She remains the fast bowler with the second-most wickets in WPL history, scalping 30 wickets from 27 games.

Here is everything you need to know about UP Warriorz in the WPL 2026.