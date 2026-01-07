UP Warriorz WPL 2026 Squad, Full Schedule, Captain, Players To Watch And More
UP Warriorz have undergone an overhaul ahead of this year’s WPL having finished third in the inaugural edition in 2023, fourth in 2024 and fifth in the 2025 iteration.
The UP Warriorz will be looking to change their fortunes in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026. The Warriorz finished at the bottom of the points table last time. This year, the franchise has gone through several changes, both in terms of their squad and head coach. Ex-Kolkata Knight Riders assistant coach Abhishek Nayar will work with the team as their head coach. The revamp extends to captaincy as well, with Australian batter Meg Lanning set to lead the team.
The UP Warriorz retained only one player from last year before the WPL auction - Shweta Sehrawat. The franchise went all in during the auction, with three of the five most expensive buys at the event - Lanning, Deepti Sharma and Shikha Pandey - going to the squad. The team also used the right to match (RTM) to bring back four of their players - Kranti Gaud, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone and Kiran Navgire.
Harleen Deol and Phoebe Litchfield add to the batting capabilities, while Deepti, Ecclestone and Asha Shobana give the spin department some much-needed depth. The Warriorz have some top-class finishers in Navgire and Deandra Dottin. However, wicketkeeping remains an area of concern. The sole specialist keeper in the squad, Shipra Giri, has yet to make her international debut.
Kiran Navgire could be one of the top players to watch out for. She is the leading six-hitter for the Warriorz across seasons, with 24 maximums to her credit, and fifth overall in the tournament. Navgire scored 233 runs in seven innings for the Senior Women's T20 Trophy in October, including the fastest century in Women's T20s.
Along with Lanning, she can make a lethal batting combo. Seamer Shikha Pandey is another player who can guide the Warriorz to victory. She remains the fast bowler with the second-most wickets in WPL history, scalping 30 wickets from 27 games.
Here is everything you need to know about UP Warriorz in the WPL 2026.
UP Warriorz Squad WPL 2026
Batters: Meg Lanning (C), Kiran Navgire, Phoebe Litchfield, Shweta Sehrawat, Simran Shaikh, Shipra Giri (WK)
All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Deandra Dottin, Shikha Pandey, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Chloe Tryon, G Trisha, Suman Meena, Charli Knott
Bowlers: Asha Sobhana Joy, Kranti Gaud, Sophie Ecclestone
UP Warriorz: List Of Retained Players: Shweta Sehrawat
UP Warriorz: Full WPL 2026 Schedule
Who is the Captain of UP Warriorz?
Meg Lanning is the captain of UP Warriorz for WPL 2026.
Who is the Coach of UP Warriorz?
Abhishek Nayar is the head coach of UP Warriorz for WPL 2026.
Who is the batting coach of UP Warriorz in WPL 2026?
Anju Jain is the batting coach of UP Warriorz in WPL 2026.
Who is the bowling coach of UP Warriorz in WPL 2026?
Ashley Noffke is the bowling coach of UP Warriorz in WPL 2026.