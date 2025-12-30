UK Boxer Anthony Joshua Hurt In Nigerian Traffic Accident

British boxer Anthony Joshua was hurt in a traffic accident in Nigeria on Monday in which two people were killed, according to police.

Joshua, a former two-time heavyweight champion, “has been taken to the hospital and he’s responding to treatment,” a spokesman for the Ogun State police command said by phone. A separate statement from the nation’s road safety agency said he had sustained minor injuries.

Posts on X show Joshua being helped out of a damaged vehicle from what appeared to be one of the passenger seats.