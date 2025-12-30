UK Boxer Anthony Joshua Hurt In Nigerian Traffic Accident
Posts on X show Joshua being helped out of a damaged vehicle from what appeared to be one of the passenger seats.
British boxer Anthony Joshua was hurt in a traffic accident in Nigeria on Monday in which two people were killed, according to police.
Joshua, a former two-time heavyweight champion, “has been taken to the hospital and he’s responding to treatment,” a spokesman for the Ogun State police command said by phone. A separate statement from the nation’s road safety agency said he had sustained minor injuries.
pic.twitter.com/Tymye31aCJ NEW: Nigerian boxer Anthony Joshua almost dies in a Nigerian car crash. A week after his high-profile fight with Jake Paul, Anthony Joshua was involved in a car accident that killed two people. According to ESPN, Joshua was in the back of a vehicle when aâ¦— Luna (@HongchaoLi86140) December 30, 2025
The Lexus SUV conveying Joshua was “suspected to traveling beyond the legally prescribed speed limit on the corridor,” the road safety agency said in a statement.
The vehicle “lost control during an overtaking manoeuvre and crashed into a stationary truck” that was parked on the roadside, it added.
The boxer has family roots in Nigeria, according to the BBC.
The accident comes after Joshua defeated social-media-star-turned-boxer Jake Paul earlier this month in a bout in Miami that was streamed live on Netflix to an audience of 33 million.