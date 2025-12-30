Business NewsSportsUK Boxer Anthony Joshua Hurt In Nigerian Traffic Accident
ADVERTISEMENT

UK Boxer Anthony Joshua Hurt In Nigerian Traffic Accident

Posts on X show Joshua being helped out of a damaged vehicle from what appeared to be one of the passenger seats.

30 Dec 2025, 07:28 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Lexus SUV conveying Joshua was “suspected to traveling beyond the legally prescribed speed limit on the corridor." (Photo: Anthony Joshua/Instagram)</p></div>
The Lexus SUV conveying Joshua was “suspected to traveling beyond the legally prescribed speed limit on the corridor." (Photo: Anthony Joshua/Instagram)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

British boxer Anthony Joshua was hurt in a traffic accident in Nigeria on Monday in which two people were killed, according to police.

Joshua, a former two-time heavyweight champion, “has been taken to the hospital and he’s responding to treatment,” a spokesman for the Ogun State police command said by phone. A separate statement from the nation’s road safety agency said he had sustained minor injuries.

Posts on X show Joshua being helped out of a damaged vehicle from what appeared to be one of the passenger seats.

The Lexus SUV conveying Joshua was “suspected to traveling beyond the legally prescribed speed limit on the corridor,” the road safety agency said in a statement. 

The vehicle “lost control during an overtaking manoeuvre and crashed into a stationary truck” that was parked on the roadside, it added.

The boxer has family roots in Nigeria, according to the BBC.

The accident comes after Joshua defeated social-media-star-turned-boxer Jake Paul earlier this month in a bout in Miami that was streamed live on Netflix to an audience of 33 million.

ALSO READ

Anthony Joshua’s Promoter Has a Plan for Boxing Match to Go Ahead
Opinion
Anthony Joshua’s Promoter Has a Plan for Boxing Match to Go Ahead
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT