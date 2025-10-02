Business NewsSportsUEFA Champions League 2025-26 Points Table And Standings
UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Points Table And Standings

The 2025-2026 UEFA Champions League season marks the second year of the competition’s new format, transitioning from the traditional 32-team group stage to an expanded, 36-team single league phase.

02 Oct 2025, 08:52 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Here's UEFA Champions League Points Table (Source: UEFA Champions League/X)</p></div>
Here's UEFA Champions League Points Table (Source: UEFA Champions League/X)
The 2025-2026 UEFA Champions League season marks the second year of the competition’s new format, transitioning from the traditional 32-team group stage to an expanded, 36-team single league phase. This shake-up aims to maximise competitive matches between Europe's elite men's football clubs.

Instead of playing six matches against three opponents (home and away), each of the 36 clubs will compete in eight league-stage fixtures against eight different opponents, with four games at home and four away. The results from these matches create a single league table.

UEFA Champions League Points Table

  • Teams 1-8 qualify for knockout rounds

  • Teams 9-24 qualify for playoff round — two-legged ties

  • Teams 25-36 eliminated from Europe

Here is the current UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Points Table:

Progression to the knockout rounds is determined by the final league standings. The top eight teams will automatically qualify for the Round of 16. Meanwhile, teams finishing between ninth and 24th place will faceoff in a two-legged knockout play-off to secure the remaining eight spots in the Round of 16. Teams finishing 25th or lower are eliminated from all European competitions.

The competition calendar for the 2025/26 season is extensive. The League Phase commenced in September 2025 and concludes in January 2026. Following the knockout play-offs in February, the tournament will proceed with the familiar two-legged knockout rounds (Round of 16, Quarter-finals, and Semi-finals).

Champions League Phase Matches

  • Matchday 1: Sept. 16–18, 2025

  • Matchday 2: Sept. 30 – Oct. 1, 2025

  • Matchday 3: Oct. 21-22, 2025

  • Matchday 4: Nov. 4-5, 2025

  • Matchday 5: Nov. 25-26, 2025

  • Matchday 6: Dec. 9-10, 2025

  • Matchday 7: Jan. 20-21, 2026

  • Matchday 8: Jan. 28, 2026

Champions League Knockout Phase Matches

  • Knockout phase play-offs: Feb. 17-18 and Feb. 24-25, 2026

  • Round of 16: March 10-11 and 17-18, 2026

  • Quarter-finals: April 7-8 and 14-15, 2026

  • Semi-finals: April 28-29 and May 5-6, 2026

  • Final: May 30 2026 (Budapest)

When are the 2025/26 Champions League draws?

  • Knockout phase play-offs: Jan. 30, 2026

  • Round of 16, quarter-final, semi-final and final: Feb. 27, 2026

The journey to lift the coveted trophy will culminate in the final. The UEFA Champions League Finale is scheduled on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary.

