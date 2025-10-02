UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Points Table And Standings

The 2025-2026 UEFA Champions League season marks the second year of the competition’s new format, transitioning from the traditional 32-team group stage to an expanded, 36-team single league phase. This shake-up aims to maximise competitive matches between Europe's elite men's football clubs.

Instead of playing six matches against three opponents (home and away), each of the 36 clubs will compete in eight league-stage fixtures against eight different opponents, with four games at home and four away. The results from these matches create a single league table.