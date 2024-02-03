NDTV ProfitSportsU19 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final Line-Up Confirmed; Check Details Here
The final of the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup will take place on Sunday, February 11 at Willowmoore Park in Benoni.

03 Feb 2024, 09:04 PM IST
U19 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final Line-Up Confirmed; Check Details Here

ICC U19 Men’s World Cup 2024: The semi-final lineup for the U19 Cricket World Cup was confirmed on Saturday, Feb. 3 after Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 5 runs in a nail-biting finish in the last match of the Super Six stage. After bundling out Pakistan for a meagre score of 155 runs, Bangladesh struggled in their chase and were eventually bowled out for 150 runs. The match went down to the wire but a 23-run stand for the last wicket wasn't enough to take Bangladesh over the line.

The U19 teams of India, Australia and South Africa had already qualified for the semi-finals with only one place left to be confirmed. India had qualified as the top side from Group 1 of the Super Six stage with 8 points whereas Australia and South Africa had qualified as the top two sides from Group 2 of the Super Six stage with 7 and 6 points respectively.

With all four teams now confirmed for the all-important business end of the tournament, here's all you need to know about the semi-finals and final of the ICC U19 Men’s World Cup 2024.

U19 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final Details

Semi-Final 1: India U19 vs South Africa U19

Date and Time: Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. IST

Venue: Willowmoore Park in Benoni

Semi-Final 2: Australia U19 vs Pakistan U19

Date and Time: Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. IST

Venue: Willowmoore Park in Benoni

Final: India U19/South Africa U19 vs Australia U19/Pakistan U19

Date and Time: Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. IST

Venue: Willowmoore Park in Benoni

U19 World Cup 2024 Live Telecast Details

The ICC U19 World Cup 2024 semi-finals will be telecast live on the Star Sports network in India and can be watched live on Star Sports 1 (SD+HD) and Star Sports Select 2 (SD+HD).

U19 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming Details

The ICC U19 World Cup 2024 semi-finals will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

