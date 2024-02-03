U19 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final Line-Up Confirmed; Check Details Here

ICC U19 Men’s World Cup 2024: The semi-final lineup for the U19 Cricket World Cup was confirmed on Saturday, Feb. 3 after Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 5 runs in a nail-biting finish in the last match of the Super Six stage. After bundling out Pakistan for a meagre score of 155 runs, Bangladesh struggled in their chase and were eventually bowled out for 150 runs. The match went down to the wire but a 23-run stand for the last wicket wasn't enough to take Bangladesh over the line.

The U19 teams of India, Australia and South Africa had already qualified for the semi-finals with only one place left to be confirmed. India had qualified as the top side from Group 1 of the Super Six stage with 8 points whereas Australia and South Africa had qualified as the top two sides from Group 2 of the Super Six stage with 7 and 6 points respectively.

With all four teams now confirmed for the all-important business end of the tournament, here's all you need to know about the semi-finals and final of the ICC U19 Men’s World Cup 2024.