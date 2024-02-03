U19 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final Line-Up Confirmed; Check Details Here
The final of the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup will take place on Sunday, February 11 at Willowmoore Park in Benoni.
ICC U19 Men’s World Cup 2024: The semi-final lineup for the U19 Cricket World Cup was confirmed on Saturday, Feb. 3 after Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 5 runs in a nail-biting finish in the last match of the Super Six stage. After bundling out Pakistan for a meagre score of 155 runs, Bangladesh struggled in their chase and were eventually bowled out for 150 runs. The match went down to the wire but a 23-run stand for the last wicket wasn't enough to take Bangladesh over the line.
The U19 teams of India, Australia and South Africa had already qualified for the semi-finals with only one place left to be confirmed. India had qualified as the top side from Group 1 of the Super Six stage with 8 points whereas Australia and South Africa had qualified as the top two sides from Group 2 of the Super Six stage with 7 and 6 points respectively.
With all four teams now confirmed for the all-important business end of the tournament, here's all you need to know about the semi-finals and final of the ICC U19 Men’s World Cup 2024.
U19 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final Details
Semi-Final 1: India U19 vs South Africa U19
Date and Time: Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. IST
Venue: Willowmoore Park in Benoni
Semi-Final 2: Australia U19 vs Pakistan U19
Date and Time: Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. IST
Venue: Willowmoore Park in Benoni
Final: India U19/South Africa U19 vs Australia U19/Pakistan U19
Date and Time: Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. IST
Venue: Willowmoore Park in Benoni
U19 World Cup 2024 Live Telecast Details
The ICC U19 World Cup 2024 semi-finals will be telecast live on the Star Sports network in India and can be watched live on Star Sports 1 (SD+HD) and Star Sports Select 2 (SD+HD).
U19 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming Details
The ICC U19 World Cup 2024 semi-finals will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.