U19 World Cup 2024: Schedule, Teams, Groups, Broadcast Details, Live Streaming, Squads And More
Five-time champions India will commence their 2024 ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup campaign against 2020 winners Bangladesh on January 20 in Bloemfontein.
2024 ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup: The first mega cricket event of the year will soon begin when the 15th edition of the U19 World Cup kicks off on Friday.
A month ago, the International Cricket Council (ICC) had released the schedule for the 16-team World Cup which will be held across five venues in South Africa. The U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 will see 41 matches being played over 23 days in January and February.
India are the defending champions of the Under-19 format and also the most successful team with five titles against their name. In the 2022 edition of the U19 World Cup, India defeated England by 4 wickets to claim their 5th title.
Here's all you need to know about the upcoming U19 Cricket World Cup.
U19 World Cup 2024: Teams
Here are the 16 teams participating in the 2024 edition of the U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup
India
England
Australia
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
South Africa
New Zealand
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
Ireland
West Indies
USA
Zimbabwe
Nepal
Namibia
Scotland
Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Ireland, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, and Zimbabwe are the 11 teams that secured automatic qualification based on their standings in the previous edition.
The remaining five positions were determined through regional qualifications with Nepal securing qualification through the Asia Qualifier, New Zealand as winners of the East Asia Pacific Qualifier, Namibia as winners in the Africa Qualifier, Scotland in the Europe Qualifier, and the USA securing the final spot.
U19 World Cup 2024: Groups
The teams have been divided into four groups of four teams each
Group A: India, Bangladesh, Ireland, USA
Group B: England, South Africa, West Indies, Scotland
Group C: Australia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Namibia
Group D: Afghanistan, Pakistan, New Zealand, Nepal
Team India will be pitted against the 2020 U19 World Cup winners Bangladesh along with Ireland and USA.
U19 Cricket World Cup 2024: Full Schedule
Here is the full list of the 2024 ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup fixtures.
How to watch the U19 World Cup 2024 on TV in India?
Fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network to watch the live broadcast of the U19 Cricket World Cup matches in India.
U19 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming in India
The live streaming of the U19 Cricket World Cup matches will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
Full squads for the U19 World Cup 2024
England was the first team to announce their World Cup squad on December 7 followed by Namibia and host South Africa on December 8.
India U19 World Cup Squad
Uday Saharan (c), Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Aravelly Avanish Rao, Saumy Kumar Pandey, Murugan Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan, Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani and Naman Tiwari
Bangladesh U19 World Cup Squad
Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby (c), Ashiqur Rahaman Shibli, Jishan Alam, Chowdhury Md Rizwan, Adil Bin Siddik, Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Boranno, Ariful Islam, Shihab James, Ahrar Amin, Sheikh Parvez Jibon, Rafi Uzzaman Rafi, Rohanat Doullah Borson, Iqbal Hasan Emon, Wasi Siddiquee, Maruf Mridha
Ireland U19 World Cup Squad
Philippe le Roux (c), Macdara Cosgrave, Harry Dyer, Daniel Forkin, Kian Hilton, Ryan Hunter, Finn Lutton, Scott Macbeth, Carson McCullough, John McNally, Jordan Neill, Oliver Riley, Gavin Roulston, Matthew Weldon, Reuben Wilson
Non-Travelling Reserves: Adam Leckey, Hayden Melly, James West
USA U19 World Cup Squad
Rishi Ramesh (c), Amogh Arepally, Rayaan Bhagani, Aaryan Batra, Khush Bhalala, Prannav Chettipalayam, Arya Garg, Siddarth Kappa, Bhavya Mehta, Aarin Nadkarni, Manav Nayak, Parth Patel, Utkarsh Srivastava, Ateendra Subramanian, Aryaman Suri
Reserves: Arjun Mahesh, Ansh Rai, Aryan Satheesh
England U19 World Cup Squad
Ben McKinney (c), Luc Benkenstein, Farhan Ahmed, Tazeem Ali, Charlie Allison, Charlie Barnard, Jack Carney, Jaydn Denly, Eddie Jack, Dominic Kelly, Sebastian Morgan, Haydon Mustard, Hamza Shaikh, Noah Thain, and Theo Wylie
South Africa U19 World Cup Squad
Juan James (c), David Teeger, Martin Khumalo, Tristan Luus, Kwena Maphaka, Dewan Marias, Riley Norton, Nqobani Mokoena, Romashan Pillay, Sipho Potsane, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Richard Seletswane, Oliver Whitehead, Steve Stolk, and Ntando Zuma
West Indies U19 World Cup Squad
Stephan Pascal (c), Nathan Sealy, Jewel Andrew, Mavendra Dindyal, Joshua Dorne, Nathan Edward, Tarrique Edward, Reon Edwards, Deshawn James, Jordan Johnson, Divonie Joseph, Raneico Smith, Isai Thorne, Steve Wedderburn, Adrian Weir
Scotland U19 World Cup Squad
Owen Gould (c), Uzair Ahmad, Harry Armstrong, Logan Briggs, Jamie Dunk, Bahadar Esakhiel, Ibrahim Faisal, Rory Grant, Adi Hegde, Mackenzie Jones, Manu Saraswat, Qasim Khan, Nikhil Koteeswaran, Ruaridh McIntyre, Alec Price
Australia U19 World Cup Squad
Lachlan Aitken, Charlie Anderson, Harkirat Bajwa, Mahli Beardman, Tom Campbell, Harry Dixon, Ryan Hicks, Sam Konstas, Rafael MacMillan, Aidan O’Connor, Harjas Singh, Tom Straker, Callum Vidler, Corey Wasley, Hugh Weibgen
Australia are yet to announce the captain for the U19 team
Sri Lanka U19 World Cup Squad
Sineth Jayawardena (c), Pulindu Perera, Hirun Kapurubandara, Ravishan Nethsara, Rusanda Gamage, Sharujan Shanmuganathan, Dinura Kalupahana, Malsha Tharupathi, Vishva Lahiru, Garuka Sanketh, Duvindu Ranatunga, Ruvishan Perera, Supun Waduge, Vihas Thewmika, Vishen Halambage
Travelling Reserves: Dinuka Tennakoon, Hiran Jayasundara
Zimbabwe U19 World Cup Squad
Matthew Schonken (c), Nathaniel Hlabangana, Panashe Taruvinga, Ronak Patel, Campbell MacMillan, Ryan Kamwemba, Brendon Sunguro, Calton Takawira, Anesu Kamuriwo, Newman Nyamhuri, Mashford Shungu, Kohl Eksteen, Panashe Gwatiringa, Ryan Simbi, Munashe Chimusoro
Namibia U19 World Cup Squad
Alex Volschenk (c), Gerhard Janse van Rensburg, Hansie de Villiers, JW Visagie, Ben Brassell, Jack Brassell, Henry van Wyk, Zacheo van Vuuren, Nico Pieters, Faf du Plessis, Woutie Niehaus, PD Blignaut, Hanro Badenhorst, Junior Kariata, Ryan Moffett
Afghanistan U19 World Cup Squad
Naseer Khan (c), Numan Shah, Hassan Eisakhil, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Khalid Taniwal, Ali Ahmad Nasar, Jamshid Zadran, Sohail Khan Zurmati, Rahimullah Zurmati, Allah Mohammad, Arab Gul Momand, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Bashir Ahmad, Khalil Ahmad, Zahid Afghan
Reserves: Wahidullah Zadran, Nasir Hassan, Usman Shinwari
Pakistan U19 World Cup Squad
Saad Baig (c), Ali Asfand, Ali Raza, Ahmad Hassan, Amir Hassan, Arfat Minhas, Azan Awais, Haroon Arshad, Khubaib Khalil, Mohammad Zeeshan, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Muhammad Riazullah and Ubaid Shah
New Zealand U19 World Cup Squad
Oscar Jackson (c), Mason Clarke, Sam Clode, Zac Cumming, Rahman Hekmat, Tom Jones, James Nelson, Snehith Reddy, Matt Rowe, Ewald Schreuder, Lachlan Stackpole, Oliver Tewatiya, Alex Thompson, Ryan Tsourgas, Luke Watson
Reserves: Ben Breitmeyer, Nick Brown, Henry Christie, Robbie Foulkes, Josh Oliver, Amogh Paranjpe
Nepal U19 World Cup Squad
Dev Khanal (c), Arjun Kumal, Aakash Tripathi, Dipak Prasad Dumre, Durgesh Gupta, Gulshan Kumar Jha, Dipesh Prasad Kandel, Bishal Bikram KC, Subhash Bhandari, Deepak Bohara, Dipak Bohara, Uttam Rangu Thapa Macar, Bipin Rawal, Tilak Raj Bhandari, Akash Chand
U19 World Cup 2024: Format
Each team will play the remaining three teams once within the group during the initial stages. The top three sides from each group will then progress to the Super Six phase of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup. The Super Six phase will see another round of fixtures where teams in Group A will play teams in Group D, whereas teams in Group B will play teams in Group C. The first-placed team will play against the second and third-positioned teams of the other group, the second-placed team will play against the first and third-positioned teams of the other group and the third-placed team will play against the first and second-positioned teams of the other group. Each team will carry forward the number of points, wins, and net run-rate they have earned against their remaining super-six qualifying teams.
The team that comes out on top from the A vs D group will play the first semi-final against the team which comes second in the B vs C group, similarly the team that comes out on top from the B vs C group will play the second semi-final against the team which comes first in the B vs C group.
Winners of the semi-finals will then proceed to the final, played at Benoni on Sunday, February 11.
U19 Cricket World Cup: Tournament History
India is not only the defending champion of the Under-19 Cricket World Cup but also the most successful with five titles against their name. After India, the other teams that have been successful so far are
Australia - 3 titles
Pakistan - 2 titles
England, South Africa, West Indies, Bangladesh: 1 title