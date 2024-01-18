U19 World Cup 2024: Schedule, Teams, Groups, Broadcast Details, Live Streaming, Squads And More

2024 ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup: The first mega cricket event of the year will soon begin when the 15th edition of the U19 World Cup kicks off on Friday.

A month ago, the International Cricket Council (ICC) had released the schedule for the 16-team World Cup which will be held across five venues in South Africa. The U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 will see 41 matches being played over 23 days in January and February.

India are the defending champions of the Under-19 format and also the most successful team with five titles against their name. In the 2022 edition of the U19 World Cup, India defeated England by 4 wickets to claim their 5th title.

Here's all you need to know about the upcoming U19 Cricket World Cup.