This Former Manchester United Academy Player Used ChatGPT To Negotiate His Salary

Chat GPT has become an essential tool in our lives. Most of us use it to write cover letters, code or even solve calculations, but some, very few, use it to negotiate their salary and join a low-tier English football club.

One such case in point is former Manchester United academy footballer Demetri Mitchell, an Englishman who has revealed that he used ChatGPT to negotiate his salary, ahead of a move to Leyton Orient, a football club belonging to the third tier of the English footballing pyramid.

Mitchell has lauded ChatGPT as "best agent to date", adding that it has helped him not only ascertain his value as a footballer but also save agent fees, which can be quite steep in the game of football.

"They [Leyton Orient] sent me an offer, and I started using ChatGPT, asking it how to negotiate a deal, and what to say in it," Mitchell said on the From My Left podcast, as relayed by ESPN.

"Because I didn't use the agent, I get that [agent fee] as a signing-on fee. [An] agent might have got me a couple of hundred pounds more, because in these deals there's not loads of money going on, it's not big, big amounts," he added.

A native of Manchester, Mitchell started his footballing career at the Manchester United youth academy. He had even featured for Man United once, way back in 2017 against Crystal Palace.

Mitchell left Manchester United permanently in 2020, joining Blackpool on a free transfer. HIs most recent move saw him join Leyton Orient in August, where the midfielder was able to earn an additional signing-on fee thanks to ChatGPT.

"So the agent might have got me a couple hundred more, and then the percent that I would have to pay them, the difference, is going to be eaten up anyway," he said, before going on to launch a broader critique about agents in football.

Mitchell has featured in 13 games for Leyton Orient in all competitions, scoring one goal.