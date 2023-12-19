The Rizvi Story: Sameer’s Rs 8.40 Crore Windfall Brings Smile On Ailing Father’s Face

The roseate moment came after massive struggles for the Rizvi household as his father Haseen has not been able to work owing to poor health. Now the physically fragile yet proud dad can afford to smile. After all, the son will be able to afford best medical treatment for his father.

"We were expecting Sameer to get picked by some team in the auction. But we never expected for this big money or CSK to bid for him," Akhtar told PTI from Meerut.