Jersey Wars: Barcelona's Away Kit Most Expensive But Messi Isn't Far Behind
A Messi-version of Inter Miami kit costs up to Rs 15,025 while a Cristiano Ronaldo-version of an Al Nassr shirt can cost Rs 11,157.
Barcelona recently unveiled their away kit for the 2024–25 season, and it is making waves — a little for its bold design and more for its eye-popping price.
Dressed in a striking black with neon Blaugrana accents, the new kit has fans calling it the best in Europe this season. However, fandom doesn't come cheap. This sleek new kit, celebrating Barça's 125th anniversary, has claimed the title of the Europe's most expensive football jersey.
The basic version alone will set you back Rs 10,639, while the 'Advanced Tech' edition comes in at Rs 14,000.
If you’re dreaming of a personalised version with a player's name, number, and the Champions League logo, be prepared to part with Rs 17,264.
(Source: NDTV Profit)
While Real Madrid's 'Authentic' kit is priced the same at its most expensive, the Merengue club offers a more budget-friendly option with a basic version starting at Rs 9,331 — Rs 1,308 cheaper than Barca's.
(Source: NDTV Profit)
How Expensive Is It?
Nike, which also supplies kits to teams like Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool and Chelsea, charges less for their jerseys than Barcelona. A basic Bayern Munich home kit for the 2024/25 season costs Rs 7,839, same as Liverpool and Chelsea.
Adidas, the brand behind Juventus and Bayern Munich, and Puma, which kits out Manchester City and AC Milan, also offer more affordable options.
A home kit of English Premier League clubs like Manchester United can set you back Rs 9,250. An Arsenal away shirt also costs the same.
PSG and Juventus kits are available for Rs 9,239 each. The 2024/25 home kit of Manchester City will cost you Rs 10,639, but a fully customised version only costs Rs 12,039, as opposed to Barca's Rs 17,264.
(Source: NDTV Profit)
Puma-made AC Milan away jersey for the new season costs only Rs 8,866.
Clearly, Barca is banking on fans splurging on this exclusive anniversary kit, but time will tell if supporters are ready to break the bank for this fashionable piece of history.
How Does It Compare To Messi And Ronaldo?
Interestingly, Barca's away kit pricing faces quite a stiff competition from Major League Soccer clubs, mainly Inter Miami.
While a basic Inter Miami home kit only costs Rs 8,306, an 'authentic' Lionel Messi-version of the kit costs up to Rs 15,025. A Cristiano Ronaldo-version of an Al Nassr shirt, meanwhile, can cost Rs 11,157. Interestingly, there is no distinction in pricing between a Ronaldo shirt and a regular Al Nassr home kit.
(Source: NDTV Profit)
Barca, for their part, would have been able to charge a significantly higher amount for a Messi version, if the Argentine had still played for the club.
In any case, it is apparent Barca is banking on fans splurging on this exclusive anniversary kit, but time will tell if supporters are ready to break the bank for this fashionable piece.