Jersey Wars: Barcelona's Away Kit Most Expensive But Messi Isn't Far Behind

Barcelona recently unveiled their away kit for the 2024–25 season, and it is making waves — a little for its bold design and more for its eye-popping price.

Dressed in a striking black with neon Blaugrana accents, the new kit has fans calling it the best in Europe this season. However, fandom doesn't come cheap. This sleek new kit, celebrating Barça's 125th anniversary, has claimed the title of the Europe's most expensive football jersey.

The basic version alone will set you back Rs 10,639, while the 'Advanced Tech' edition comes in at Rs 14,000.

If you’re dreaming of a personalised version with a player's name, number, and the Champions League logo, be prepared to part with Rs 17,264.