Tattoos And Skin Care Routine Come Up In World Cup-Winning Women's Team's Fun Interaction With PM Modi

In the Women's World Cup final in 2017, India had lost to England by a mere nine runs after which the squad had met the Prime Minister.

PM Modi replied, "You have done a great job. In India, cricket is not just a game. In a way, it has become the life of the people of India. If there is good happening in cricket, India feels good and even if there is a little bit of wrong happening in cricket, the whole of India feels bad."

The PM then went on to ask Player of the Tournament Deepti Sharma about her Lord Hanuman tattoo that has gone viral on social media.

"I believe in him more than I believe in myself. Whenever I am in a difficult situation, I take his name and I feel like I can overcome it. I have so much belief in him," she responded.

"And you have written 'Jai Shree Ram' on your Instagram account (bio) as well?" Modi asked.

"Yes, I do," the all-rounder replied.

But the moment which had the entire room in splits was when top-order batter Harleen Deol asked Modi about his skin care routine.

"I do not think about all that," the PM responded with a hearty laugh.

Star batter Smriti Mandhana recalled the 2017 meeting and how it inspired them

"When we came here in 2017, we couldn't get the trophy. But I remember we asked you a question about expectations and that answer still helps us a lot," Mandhana said.

"We tried a lot for the next six-seven years. We have had a lot of heartbreaks in the World Cups. But this World Cup, I think it was destiny that the team's first Women's World Cup win would happen in India itself.

"In every field, the way girls have come... we see girls everywhere whether it is ISRO or something else. When we see all these things, it is an inspiration and motivation for us that we could do a better job and motivate," she added.

Jemimah Rodrigues highlighted the team's unity and resilience.

"The unity in this team is the best I have seen because whenever anyone was doing well, everyone was happy and everyone was clapping, as if they themselves had scored runs or taken wickets," she said.

Muzumdar recalled how only 20 members of the squad were allowed to meet Britain's King Charles earlier this year. He said that was when the squad manifested meeting PM Modi in early November with the World Cup trophy.

"We were in England in June and we met King Charles there. There was a protocol of 20 people. The support staff couldn't come. There were many players and three skilled coaches. I told my support staff, I am extremely sorry, but the protocol is of 20 people," he said.

"They manifested a little. I said, 'we don't want this photograph. We want a photograph with PM Modi on November 4 or 5' and today is that day."

Modi recalled Suryakumar Yadav's catch in the 2024 T20 World Cup final while speaking with Amanjot Kaur, whose catch of South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt sealed the fate of the final.

"You know, the last time Surya had come here after a similar catch," he said.

PM Modi also appealed to the players to go to their respective schools and interact with kids.

"Once you go back your home, naturally there will be euphoria and excitement. But after a few days, go to the school you graduated from and spend a day talking to the kids. They will ask you a lot of questions," he said.

"I believe that the school and those kids will remember you for the rest of their lives. You could then select three schools whenever you get a chance in a year -- one day one school and that way you do three schools. It also motivates you in a way," he added.