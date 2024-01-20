Tata Group To Pay Record Rs 2,500 Crore For IPL Sponsorship Till 2028

The Tata Group will shell out a record Rs 2,500 crore to renew its title sponsorship of the prized Indian Premier League for another five years.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has awarded the title sponsorship rights to the salt-to-software conglomerate for 2024-2028. The record-breaking value of the deal is the highest-ever sponsorship amount in the history of the league, it said in a statement on Saturday.

The Tata Group previously held the title sponsorship rights for the cricket league in 2022 and 2023. It is also the title sponsor of the Women’s Premier League, the biggest women’s T20 league in the world.