T20 World Cup 2026 Tickets: Fans Fume Over 'Long Queues'; Big Wait Time For India Vs Pakistan Match

The India versus Pakistan match saw the most demand, with BookMyShow showing a 30,000-plus wait to book the tickets.

11 Dec 2025, 07:41 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>India and Pakistan recently clashed at the Asia Cup held in the UAE. (Photo source: PTI/AP)</p></div>
Netizens were quick to mark their angst as ticket sales for ICC men's T20 World Cup 2026 went live on Thursday, as they were unable to book the tickets due to a massive wait time.

On the website of BookMyShow, a "super long queue" was shown, with fans asked to wait ahead of them to book their tickets. The India versus Pakistan match saw the most demand, with BookMyShow showing a 30,000-plus queue.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Image: NDTV Profit)</p></div>

<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Image: NDTV Profit)</p></div>

Some users have flagged the issue of the BMS reportedly crashing while waiting in queue, while others complained that the site was showing error after managing to get through the queue and selecting the block in the stadium,

The tournament is set to be played from Feb. 7 to March 8 in India. The entry-level tickets are priced at "historic lows", to enhance the affordability for the bulk of cricketing fans, the International Cricket Council said.

At some of the stadiums in India, the ticket prices start at Rs 100, while the ticket prices in Sri Lanka start at LKR 1000 (Rs 294). For the opening bout of India vs USA on Feb. 7, the ticket prices start from Rs 750 onwards.

