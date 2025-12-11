T20 World Cup 2026 Tickets: Fans Fume Over 'Long Queues'; Big Wait Time For India Vs Pakistan Match

Netizens were quick to mark their angst as ticket sales for ICC men's T20 World Cup 2026 went live on Thursday, as they were unable to book the tickets due to a massive wait time.

On the website of BookMyShow, a "super long queue" was shown, with fans asked to wait ahead of them to book their tickets. The India versus Pakistan match saw the most demand, with BookMyShow showing a 30,000-plus queue.