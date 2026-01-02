T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa Announce Squad; Quinton De Kock Included
The Proteas will be led by Aiden Markram. Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada also finds his name in the 15-man squad.
South Africa have announced their 15-member squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The announcement was made via a post on X. Wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock has been included in the Proteas squad.
De Kock retired from ODIs after the 2023 World Cup and did not feature in T20Is since the 2024 T20 World Cup final against India in Barbados.
The 33-year-old reversed his ODI retirement late last year and then played eight T20Is and six ODIs for the Proteas.
His inclusion in the squad follows an impressive run in his most-recent international assignments in India. Opening the batting in both formats, he scored an ODI century and notched up two T20I half-centuries.
The team will be led by Aiden Markram. Kagiso Rabada also finds his name in the 15-man squad. The fast bowler has returned after recovering from a rib injury that kept him away from cricket for 10 weeks.
The 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup saw South Africa enter the final for the first time in the tournament's history. Only seven members of the squad that played in that tournament, will be featuring in this year's World Cup.
The South African Menâs selection panel has announced the 15-player squad for the ICC Menâs T20 World Cup 2026, to be held in India and Sri Lanka from 07 February - 08 March.
T20 International (T20I) captain Aiden Markram will lead the side, whichâ¦ pic.twitter.com/EqZvYPpCga
Meanwhile it is a maiden T20 World Cup call ups for Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, and Jason Smith.
South Africa are drawn in Group D alongside Afghanistan, Canada, New Zealand and the United Arab Emirates. The team will play their first three matches in Ahmedabad with the final group-stage game to be held in Delhi.
Their tournament opener is against Canada on Feb. 9. On Feb. 11 they play Afghanistan and three days later they take on New Zealand. Their last group match will be played on Feb. 18 against the UAE.
The 20-team tournament will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka and will run from Feb. 7 to March 8.
South Africa's T20 World Cup squad:
Aiden Markram (captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Jason Smith.