T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa Announce Squad; Quinton De Kock Included

South Africa have announced their 15-member squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The announcement was made via a post on X. Wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock has been included in the Proteas squad.

De Kock retired from ODIs after the 2023 World Cup and did not feature in T20Is since the 2024 T20 World Cup final against India in Barbados.

The 33-year-old reversed his ODI retirement late last year and then played eight T20Is and six ODIs for the Proteas.

His inclusion in the squad follows an impressive run in his most-recent international assignments in India. Opening the batting in both formats, he scored an ODI century and notched up two T20I half-centuries.

The team will be led by Aiden Markram. Kagiso Rabada also finds his name in the 15-man squad. The fast bowler has returned after recovering from a rib injury that kept him away from cricket for 10 weeks.

The 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup saw South Africa enter the final for the first time in the tournament's history. Only seven members of the squad that played in that tournament, will be featuring in this year's World Cup.