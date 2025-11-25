T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Announcement: Date, Time, Live Streaming Details And More

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to announce the T20 World Cup 2026 schedule on Tuesday. The tournament, to be held jointly by India and Sri Lanka in February and March 2026, may reportedly feature India and Pakistan in the same group.

The event marks the first major T20 competition since Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja retired from T20Is after winning the World Cup last year.

The schedule announcement will include appearances by former India captain Rohit Sharma, current T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav, women’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews.