T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Announcement: Date, Time, Live Streaming Details And More
The ICC will release the T20 World Cup 2026 schedule this evening, with India and Sri Lanka preparing to co-host the tournament next February and March.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to announce the T20 World Cup 2026 schedule on Tuesday. The tournament, to be held jointly by India and Sri Lanka in February and March 2026, may reportedly feature India and Pakistan in the same group.
The event marks the first major T20 competition since Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja retired from T20Is after winning the World Cup last year.
The schedule announcement will include appearances by former India captain Rohit Sharma, current T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav, women’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews.
T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Announcement Date And Time
The ICC will release the full schedule on Tuesday, Nov. 25, at 6:30 p.m. IST.
T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Announcement: Live Telecast
The T20 World Cup 2026 schedule announcement will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network.
T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Announcement: Live Streaming
Cricket fans in India can watch the T20 World Cup 2026 schedule reveal live on the JioHotstar app and website.
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Hosts And Venues
India and Sri Lanka will share hosting duties for the competition. Under a mutual arrangement between the BCCI and PCB, Pakistan will play all its matches in Sri Lanka. If Pakistan qualify for the final, that match will also be held in Sri Lanka instead of India.
T20 World Cup 2026: Format And Tournament Overview
The 2026 edition will feature 20 teams following the same format used in 2024. The sides will be split into four groups of five, with each team playing the others once. The top two in each group will progress to the Super Eight stage, forming two new groups of four. The top two from each of those will enter the semifinals, with the winners advancing to the final.
T20 World Cup 2026: Qualified Teams
The teams that have secured their places are India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, United States, West Indies, Ireland, New Zealand, Pakistan, Canada, Netherlands, Italy, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Nepal, Oman and the UAE.
T20 World Cup 2026: Defending Champions
India will enter the tournament as the reigning champions, having defeated South Africa by seven runs in the 2024 final. India is also one of only three teams to have won the T20 World Cup multiple times, alongside England and the West Indies.