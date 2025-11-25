T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Announced: India Vs Pakistan On Feb 15 In Colombo — Check Full Fixtures

India and Pakistan have been pitted against each other during the group stages of the T20 World Cup 2026 to be held in India and Sri Lanka. The marquee match will take place on Feb. 15 in Colombo.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the schedule for the T20 World Cup 2026 in Mumbai on Tuesday. The tournament will be held from Feb. 7 to March 8. The Netherlands, Namibia and the USA are also grouped with India and Pakistan in Group A.

India will play their first group match against the USA at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Feb. 7 on the opening day of the T20 World Cup. They then play Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Feb. 12.

The defending champions will then face off against arch-rivals Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium. Their final group match will be against the Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Feb. 18.