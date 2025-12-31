T20 World Cup 2026: Rashid Khan To Lead Afghanistan As 15-Member Squad Announced

Ace leg-spinner Rashid Khan will be leading Afghanistan during their campaign in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Afghanistan has announced its 15-man squad for the tournament that will be played in India and Sri Lanka from Feb. 7 to March 8.

The same squad will be featuring in a three-match T20I series against the West Indies that will be played in the UAE.

Afghanistan had a dream run in the last edition of the T20 World Cup, where they reached the semi-finals. In that tournament, Afghanistan pulled off memorable wins over teams like New Zealand and Australia.

Pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi was the join-highest wicket-taker of the tournament with India's Arshdeep Singh. The two bowlers had picked 17 wickets each. Rahmanullah Gurbaz was the tournament's highest-scoring batter with 281 runs to his name.

Both Farooqi and Gurbaz are also part of Afghanistan's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup as well.

Under Rashid’s leadership, Afghanistan will be aiming to go one step further this time around.

Afghanistan are part of Group D in the T20 World Cup along-with Canada, New Zealand, South Africa and the UAE.

Afghanistan open their World Cup campaign against New Zealand on Feb. 8 in Chennai. They follow their tournament-opener with a contest against South Africa in Ahmedabad on Feb. 11.

Their third match is against the UAE in Delhi on Feb. 16. Afghanistan's final match will be against Canada in Chennai on Feb. 19.

Afghanistan squad:

Rashid Khan (captain), Ibrahim Zadran (vice-captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Shahidullah Kamal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Abdullah Ahmadzai.