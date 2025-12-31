T20 World Cup 2026: Injury Puts Pakistan Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi's Participation In Doubt

Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi's participation in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is under thereat after he picked a knee injury while playing an Australian Big Bash League match between Brisbane Heat and Adelaide Strikers in Brisbane on Dec. 27, 2025.

Afridi had picked two wickets for Brisbane Heats in four games before the injury forced him to end his BBL season prematurely. He is now headed back to Pakistan where he will be undergoing rehabilitation.

Brisbane Heat put out a statement in which it confirmed Afridi's injury. The statement read: "After consulting with the Pakistan Cricket Board's medical staff during the past 24 hours, it was agreed that Afridi would cut short his Big Bash League stint to return home for further treatment ahead of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup."

In his social media post, the left-arm fast bowler expressed his desire to be back on the cricket field soon.

"Due to an unexpected injury, I have been called back by the PCB and will have to take a rehab. Hopefully, I will be back in the field soon. Meanwhile, I will be cheering for the amazing team." Afridi wrote.

The time of Afridi's return remains unclear.

This is the second time Afridi has got injured while playing professional cricket in Australia. In 2022, he got injured while playing the ICC T20 World Cup final against England in Melbourne.

Pakistan are due to play a three-match T20I series against Sri Lankan beginning Jan. 7. They are due to play their first match of the T20 World Cup against the Netherlands on Feb. 7.

The 25-year-old pacer is Pakistan's second-highest wicket taker in T20Is. He has picked 126 wickets in 96 matches for Pakistan.