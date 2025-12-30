T20 World Cup 2026: England Announce Provisional Squad; Harry Brook To Captain

England have announced their squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 that will be played in India and Sri Lanka. Harry Brook will be leading the Three Lions in the World Cup.

The squad includes fast bowler Jofra Archer. The pacer suffered a side strain that ruled him out of the ongoing Ashes series. Despite the injury, England have named him in the 15-man squad.

Pacer Josh Tongue, who picked seven wickets in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, is also the part of the squad. The 28-year-old has played eight Tests but is yet to play either ODIs or T20Is for England.

Ben Duckett, currently busy playing in the Ashes, returns to the T20 fold after missing the three T20Is in New Zealand. Will Jacks also missed the series against New Zealand also makes a return.

Sam Curran, who was the player of the tournament during England's successful campaign in 2022, is also part of the squad.

England's provisional squad for the T20 World Cup:

Harry Brook (capt.), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood.