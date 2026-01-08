T20 World Cup 2026: 5 Players Who Could Replace Tilak Varma In India's Squad

Indian batter Tilak Varma has undergone a testicular surgery after he complained of pain on Wednesday in Rajkot. He was with his Hyderabad team during the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.

As a result, the 23-year-old is now set to miss the T20I series against New Zealand scheduled later this month. According to multiple media reports, the left-handed batter could be out of action for four to five weeks.

There are now doubts over Varma's participation in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup as well. The tournament begins on Feb. 7.

Varma is an integral part of India's T20I setup and his unavailability from the squad will force the Indian think-tank to look for possible replacements.

Here is a look at five players who could replace Varma in India's T20I squad: